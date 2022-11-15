FGFTReb
SAN DIEGO ST.MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
K.Johnson245-80-10-20011
Mensah221-20-11-6022
Bradley233-100-00-5047
Butler283-53-40-06111
Trammell290-56-70-3636
LeDee226-82-20-40214
Seiko222-32-21-3118
Parrish183-71-10-2049
Arop123-30-00-0246
Totals20026-5114-182-25152174

Percentages: FG .510, FT .778.

3-Point Goals: 8-21, .381 (Butler 2-3, Seiko 2-3, Parrish 2-5, K.Johnson 1-3, Bradley 1-5, Trammell 0-2).

Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: 1.

Blocked Shots: 2 (Bradley, Butler).

Turnovers: 10 (Mensah 3, Bradley 2, Arop, K.Johnson, LeDee, Seiko, Trammell).

Steals: 9 (Trammell 4, Arop 3, Butler, K.Johnson).

Technical Fouls: None.

FGFTReb
STANFORDMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Angel283-53-41-4129
Ingram324-92-20-42211
Keefe243-53-53-4029
M.Jones270-40-10-3330
O'Connell220-21-21-2141
S.Jones264-155-73-61115
Silva162-51-10-0235
Raynaud143-51-21-3017
Murrell112-20-01-1015
Totals20021-5216-2410-27101962

Percentages: FG .404, FT .667.

3-Point Goals: 4-18, .222 (S.Jones 2-7, Murrell 1-1, Ingram 1-3, M.Jones 0-1, Raynaud 0-1, Silva 0-1, Angel 0-2, O'Connell 0-2).

Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: 1.

Blocked Shots: 4 (S.Jones 3, Murrell).

Turnovers: 16 (Angel 3, Ingram 3, Keefe 2, M.Jones 2, O'Connell 2, Silva 2, Murrell, Raynaud).

Steals: 3 (M.Jones, O'Connell, S.Jones).

Technical Fouls: None.

San Diego St.413374
Stanford303262

A_3,945 (7,392).

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

