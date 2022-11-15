|FG
|FT
|Reb
|SAN DIEGO ST.
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|K.Johnson
|24
|5-8
|0-1
|0-2
|0
|0
|11
|Mensah
|22
|1-2
|0-1
|1-6
|0
|2
|2
|Bradley
|23
|3-10
|0-0
|0-5
|0
|4
|7
|Butler
|28
|3-5
|3-4
|0-0
|6
|1
|11
|Trammell
|29
|0-5
|6-7
|0-3
|6
|3
|6
|LeDee
|22
|6-8
|2-2
|0-4
|0
|2
|14
|Seiko
|22
|2-3
|2-2
|1-3
|1
|1
|8
|Parrish
|18
|3-7
|1-1
|0-2
|0
|4
|9
|Arop
|12
|3-3
|0-0
|0-0
|2
|4
|6
|Totals
|200
|26-51
|14-18
|2-25
|15
|21
|74
Percentages: FG .510, FT .778.
3-Point Goals: 8-21, .381 (Butler 2-3, Seiko 2-3, Parrish 2-5, K.Johnson 1-3, Bradley 1-5, Trammell 0-2).
Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: 1.
Blocked Shots: 2 (Bradley, Butler).
Turnovers: 10 (Mensah 3, Bradley 2, Arop, K.Johnson, LeDee, Seiko, Trammell).
Steals: 9 (Trammell 4, Arop 3, Butler, K.Johnson).
Technical Fouls: None.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|STANFORD
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Angel
|28
|3-5
|3-4
|1-4
|1
|2
|9
|Ingram
|32
|4-9
|2-2
|0-4
|2
|2
|11
|Keefe
|24
|3-5
|3-5
|3-4
|0
|2
|9
|M.Jones
|27
|0-4
|0-1
|0-3
|3
|3
|0
|O'Connell
|22
|0-2
|1-2
|1-2
|1
|4
|1
|S.Jones
|26
|4-15
|5-7
|3-6
|1
|1
|15
|Silva
|16
|2-5
|1-1
|0-0
|2
|3
|5
|Raynaud
|14
|3-5
|1-2
|1-3
|0
|1
|7
|Murrell
|11
|2-2
|0-0
|1-1
|0
|1
|5
|Totals
|200
|21-52
|16-24
|10-27
|10
|19
|62
Percentages: FG .404, FT .667.
3-Point Goals: 4-18, .222 (S.Jones 2-7, Murrell 1-1, Ingram 1-3, M.Jones 0-1, Raynaud 0-1, Silva 0-1, Angel 0-2, O'Connell 0-2).
Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: 1.
Blocked Shots: 4 (S.Jones 3, Murrell).
Turnovers: 16 (Angel 3, Ingram 3, Keefe 2, M.Jones 2, O'Connell 2, Silva 2, Murrell, Raynaud).
Steals: 3 (M.Jones, O'Connell, S.Jones).
Technical Fouls: None.
|San Diego St.
|41
|33
|—
|74
|Stanford
|30
|32
|—
|62
A_3,945 (7,392).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.