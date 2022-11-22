FGFTReb
OHIO ST.MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Key213-81-11-3147
Sueing233-110-04-6126
Likekele300-52-21-5112
McNeil319-141-10-21322
Thornton254-83-30-33513
Sensabaugh245-105-60-50117
Holden231-32-20-3134
Okpara122-20-01-2004
Gayle111-50-00-0112
Totals20028-6614-157-2992077

Percentages: FG .424, FT .933.

3-Point Goals: 7-22, .318 (McNeil 3-7, Sensabaugh 2-4, Thornton 2-5, Holden 0-1, Likekele 0-1, Sueing 0-1, Gayle 0-3).

Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 4 (Key, Okpara, Sensabaugh, Sueing).

Turnovers: 8 (Likekele 3, McNeil, Okpara, Sensabaugh, Sueing, Thornton).

Steals: 4 (Thornton 2, Gayle, Sueing).

Technical Fouls: None.

FGFTReb
SAN DIEGO ST.MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
K.Johnson222-42-31-5216
Mensah231-30-02-5022
Bradley186-112-21-11518
Butler316-122-20-23215
Trammell231-84-60-2416
Parrish236-80-10-51115
Seiko225-62-20-50114
LeDee212-62-21-5126
Arop172-32-21-4216
Totals20031-6116-206-34141688

Percentages: FG .508, FT .800.

3-Point Goals: 10-21, .476 (Bradley 4-6, Parrish 3-5, Seiko 2-3, Butler 1-3, K.Johnson 0-1, Trammell 0-3).

Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 5 (Mensah 4, LeDee).

Turnovers: 7 (Bradley 2, Arop, LeDee, Mensah, Seiko, Trammell).

Steals: 3 (Arop, Butler, Trammell).

Technical Fouls: None.

Ohio St.265177
San Diego St.375188

A_2,400 (2,400).

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

