|FG
|FT
|Reb
|OHIO ST.
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Key
|21
|3-8
|1-1
|1-3
|1
|4
|7
|Sueing
|23
|3-11
|0-0
|4-6
|1
|2
|6
|Likekele
|30
|0-5
|2-2
|1-5
|1
|1
|2
|McNeil
|31
|9-14
|1-1
|0-2
|1
|3
|22
|Thornton
|25
|4-8
|3-3
|0-3
|3
|5
|13
|Sensabaugh
|24
|5-10
|5-6
|0-5
|0
|1
|17
|Holden
|23
|1-3
|2-2
|0-3
|1
|3
|4
|Okpara
|12
|2-2
|0-0
|1-2
|0
|0
|4
|Gayle
|11
|1-5
|0-0
|0-0
|1
|1
|2
|Totals
|200
|28-66
|14-15
|7-29
|9
|20
|77
Percentages: FG .424, FT .933.
3-Point Goals: 7-22, .318 (McNeil 3-7, Sensabaugh 2-4, Thornton 2-5, Holden 0-1, Likekele 0-1, Sueing 0-1, Gayle 0-3).
Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 4 (Key, Okpara, Sensabaugh, Sueing).
Turnovers: 8 (Likekele 3, McNeil, Okpara, Sensabaugh, Sueing, Thornton).
Steals: 4 (Thornton 2, Gayle, Sueing).
Technical Fouls: None.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|SAN DIEGO ST.
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|K.Johnson
|22
|2-4
|2-3
|1-5
|2
|1
|6
|Mensah
|23
|1-3
|0-0
|2-5
|0
|2
|2
|Bradley
|18
|6-11
|2-2
|1-1
|1
|5
|18
|Butler
|31
|6-12
|2-2
|0-2
|3
|2
|15
|Trammell
|23
|1-8
|4-6
|0-2
|4
|1
|6
|Parrish
|23
|6-8
|0-1
|0-5
|1
|1
|15
|Seiko
|22
|5-6
|2-2
|0-5
|0
|1
|14
|LeDee
|21
|2-6
|2-2
|1-5
|1
|2
|6
|Arop
|17
|2-3
|2-2
|1-4
|2
|1
|6
|Totals
|200
|31-61
|16-20
|6-34
|14
|16
|88
Percentages: FG .508, FT .800.
3-Point Goals: 10-21, .476 (Bradley 4-6, Parrish 3-5, Seiko 2-3, Butler 1-3, K.Johnson 0-1, Trammell 0-3).
Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 5 (Mensah 4, LeDee).
Turnovers: 7 (Bradley 2, Arop, LeDee, Mensah, Seiko, Trammell).
Steals: 3 (Arop, Butler, Trammell).
Technical Fouls: None.
|Ohio St.
|26
|51
|—
|77
|San Diego St.
|37
|51
|—
|88
A_2,400 (2,400).
