KANSAS ST. (15-2)
Johnson 7-16 4-4 18, Tomlin 4-7 0-0 8, Iyiola 0-3 0-0 0, Carter 2-8 0-0 4, Nowell 6-14 2-2 16, Sills 2-3 0-0 5, Massoud 2-7 0-0 6, Greene 5-7 0-1 11. Totals 28-65 6-7 68.
TCU (14-3)
Miller 9-17 3-4 23, O'Bannon 1-4 0-0 2, Lampkin 6-7 5-8 17, Baugh 5-11 1-2 11, Miles 6-15 1-1 13, Cork 1-3 1-2 3, Wells 2-5 0-0 4, Coles 1-5 2-2 4, Walker 1-3 0-0 3, Doumbia 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 33-71 13-19 82.
Halftime_TCU 43-29. 3-Point Goals_Kansas St. 6-21 (Massoud 2-4, Nowell 2-7, Greene 1-2, Sills 1-2, Johnson 0-2, Carter 0-4), TCU 3-19 (Miller 2-3, Walker 1-2, Coles 0-2, O'Bannon 0-3, Baugh 0-4, Miles 0-5). Rebounds_Kansas St. 35 (Tomlin 10), TCU 38 (Miller 8). Assists_Kansas St. 15 (Tomlin 5), TCU 22 (Miles 11). Total Fouls_Kansas St. 17, TCU 8. A_5,884 (6,800).
