FGFTReb
KANSAS ST.MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Johnson397-164-43-92218
Tomlin294-70-03-10528
Iyiola100-30-01-2020
Carter252-80-01-5024
Nowell386-142-20-24216
Sills312-30-02-3225
Massoud182-70-01-3236
Greene105-70-11-10211
Totals20028-656-712-35151768

Percentages: FG .431, FT .857.

3-Point Goals: 6-21, .286 (Massoud 2-4, Nowell 2-7, Greene 1-2, Sills 1-2, Johnson 0-2, Carter 0-4).

Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: 1.

Blocked Shots: 4 (Carter, Johnson, Massoud, Sills).

Turnovers: 19 (Johnson 7, Nowell 6, Tomlin 3, Iyiola 2, Carter).

Steals: 8 (Carter 2, Johnson 2, Nowell 2, Greene, Iyiola).

Technical Fouls: None.

FGFTReb
TCUMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Miller359-173-44-84123
O'Bannon201-40-02-5012
Lampkin206-75-84-61117
Baugh365-111-21-52011
Miles346-151-11-511113
Cork161-31-21-2013
Wells162-50-00-0104
Coles141-52-21-5314
Walker81-30-00-2023
Doumbia11-10-00-0002
Totals20033-7113-1914-3822882

Percentages: FG .465, FT .684.

3-Point Goals: 3-19, .158 (Miller 2-3, Walker 1-2, Coles 0-2, O'Bannon 0-3, Baugh 0-4, Miles 0-5).

Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: 1.

Blocked Shots: 4 (O'Bannon 3, Coles).

Turnovers: 9 (Coles 3, Miller 3, Baugh, Lampkin, Miles).

Steals: 15 (O'Bannon 4, Miles 3, Baugh 2, Coles 2, Wells 2, Lampkin, Miller).

Technical Fouls: None.

Kansas St.293968
TCU433982

A_5,884 (6,800).

