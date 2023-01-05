TCU (13-1)
Miller 5-8 3-3 13, O'Bannon 3-6 0-0 6, Lampkin 7-10 1-1 15, Baugh 3-9 9-10 15, Miles 12-21 6-9 33, Walker 1-4 0-0 2, Coles 1-3 0-0 2, Peavy 0-4 0-0 0, Cork 1-1 0-0 2, Wells 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 33-68 19-23 88.
BAYLOR (10-4)
Bridges 3-6 0-0 8, Thamba 1-2 3-5 5, Cryer 3-9 6-6 13, Flagler 4-14 3-4 13, George 6-13 11-12 27, Ojianwuna 4-5 3-4 11, Love 3-4 2-2 10, Lohner 0-0 0-0 0, Bonner 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 24-54 28-33 87.
Halftime_Baylor 49-39. 3-Point Goals_TCU 3-14 (Miles 3-7, Baugh 0-1, Coles 0-1, O'Bannon 0-1, Peavy 0-1, Wells 0-1, Walker 0-2), Baylor 11-24 (George 4-7, Love 2-2, Bridges 2-3, Flagler 2-7, Cryer 1-5). Fouled Out_Thamba. Rebounds_TCU 27 (Lampkin 9), Baylor 35 (Bridges, Ojianwuna 7). Assists_TCU 18 (Baugh 7), Baylor 16 (Flagler 6). Total Fouls_TCU 20, Baylor 18. A_8,710 (10,284).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.