BYU (13-1)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Gustin196-103-55-120015
Albiero271-60-01-6512
Gonzales265-143-55-82213
Graham264-70-00-47111
Harding278-192-32-53218
Hamson153-40-03-7106
Millett50-20-00-0000
Smiler00-00-00-0000
Bubakar81-32-22-3114
Calvert122-50-02-4204
Falatea161-30-00-2003
Mackey-Williams120-60-00-1100
Vorwaller71-20-00-0002
Team00-00-04-5000
Totals20032-8110-1524-5722778

Percentages: FG 39.5, FT 66.7.

3-Point Goals: 4-26, 15.4 (Graham 3-6, Falatea 1-2, Albiero 0-2, Gonzales 0-3, Harding 0-6, Millett 0-2, Calvert 0-1, Mackey-Williams 0-4)

Blocked Shots: 7 (Hamson 4, Gonzales 1, Graham 1, Bubakar 1)

Turnovers: 10 (Gustin 2, Gonzales 2, Albiero 1, Graham 1, Bubakar 1, Calvert 1, Falatea 1, Team 1)

Steals: 12 (Harding 3, Albiero 2, Graham 2, Calvert 2, Bubakar 1, Falatea 1, Vorwaller 1)

Technical Fouls: None

FGFTReb
SAINT MARY'S (CAL) (7-6)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Bamberger226-101-11-41014
Dalton242-51-10-1106
Holland263-91-12-4237
Rapp222-70-01-2314
Wedin251-50-00-5033
Grizelj110-10-00-3010
West100-40-20-0120
Garrison121-30-01-8052
Hadley80-10-00-1000
Hanafin260-30-00-3010
Mastora140-50-00-2010
Team00-00-01-1000
Totals20015-533-56-3481736

Percentages: FG 28.3, FT 60.0.

3-Point Goals: 3-17, 17.6 (Bamberger 1-1, Dalton 1-4, Wedin 1-3, Holland 0-4, Rapp 0-1, Hadley 0-1, Mastora 0-3)

Blocked Shots: 2 (Garrison 1, Mastora 1)

Turnovers: 25 (Garrison 6, Rapp 5, Bamberger 4, Wedin 3, Dalton 2, Mastora 2, West 1, Hadley 1, Hanafin 1)

Steals: 4 (Wedin 2, Garrison 1, Mastora 1)

Technical Fouls: None

Saint Mary's (Cal)5519736
BYU2417231478

A_1,243

Officials_Cheryll Blue, Stacie Blow, Brenda Pantoja

Copyright 2017 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

