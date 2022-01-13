|FG
|FT
|Reb
|BYU (13-1)
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Gustin
|19
|6-10
|3-5
|5-12
|0
|0
|15
|Albiero
|27
|1-6
|0-0
|1-6
|5
|1
|2
|Gonzales
|26
|5-14
|3-5
|5-8
|2
|2
|13
|Graham
|26
|4-7
|0-0
|0-4
|7
|1
|11
|Harding
|27
|8-19
|2-3
|2-5
|3
|2
|18
|Hamson
|15
|3-4
|0-0
|3-7
|1
|0
|6
|Millett
|5
|0-2
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Smiler
|0
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Bubakar
|8
|1-3
|2-2
|2-3
|1
|1
|4
|Calvert
|12
|2-5
|0-0
|2-4
|2
|0
|4
|Falatea
|16
|1-3
|0-0
|0-2
|0
|0
|3
|Mackey-Williams
|12
|0-6
|0-0
|0-1
|1
|0
|0
|Vorwaller
|7
|1-2
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|2
|Team
|0
|0-0
|0-0
|4-5
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|32-81
|10-15
|24-57
|22
|7
|78
Percentages: FG 39.5, FT 66.7.
3-Point Goals: 4-26, 15.4 (Graham 3-6, Falatea 1-2, Albiero 0-2, Gonzales 0-3, Harding 0-6, Millett 0-2, Calvert 0-1, Mackey-Williams 0-4)
Blocked Shots: 7 (Hamson 4, Gonzales 1, Graham 1, Bubakar 1)
Turnovers: 10 (Gustin 2, Gonzales 2, Albiero 1, Graham 1, Bubakar 1, Calvert 1, Falatea 1, Team 1)
Steals: 12 (Harding 3, Albiero 2, Graham 2, Calvert 2, Bubakar 1, Falatea 1, Vorwaller 1)
Technical Fouls: None
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|SAINT MARY'S (CAL) (7-6)
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Bamberger
|22
|6-10
|1-1
|1-4
|1
|0
|14
|Dalton
|24
|2-5
|1-1
|0-1
|1
|0
|6
|Holland
|26
|3-9
|1-1
|2-4
|2
|3
|7
|Rapp
|22
|2-7
|0-0
|1-2
|3
|1
|4
|Wedin
|25
|1-5
|0-0
|0-5
|0
|3
|3
|Grizelj
|11
|0-1
|0-0
|0-3
|0
|1
|0
|West
|10
|0-4
|0-2
|0-0
|1
|2
|0
|Garrison
|12
|1-3
|0-0
|1-8
|0
|5
|2
|Hadley
|8
|0-1
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|0
|0
|Hanafin
|26
|0-3
|0-0
|0-3
|0
|1
|0
|Mastora
|14
|0-5
|0-0
|0-2
|0
|1
|0
|Team
|0
|0-0
|0-0
|1-1
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|15-53
|3-5
|6-34
|8
|17
|36
Percentages: FG 28.3, FT 60.0.
3-Point Goals: 3-17, 17.6 (Bamberger 1-1, Dalton 1-4, Wedin 1-3, Holland 0-4, Rapp 0-1, Hadley 0-1, Mastora 0-3)
Blocked Shots: 2 (Garrison 1, Mastora 1)
Turnovers: 25 (Garrison 6, Rapp 5, Bamberger 4, Wedin 3, Dalton 2, Mastora 2, West 1, Hadley 1, Hanafin 1)
Steals: 4 (Wedin 2, Garrison 1, Mastora 1)
Technical Fouls: None
|Saint Mary's (Cal)
|5
|5
|19
|7
|—
|36
|BYU
|24
|17
|23
|14
|—
|78
A_1,243
Officials_Cheryll Blue, Stacie Blow, Brenda Pantoja