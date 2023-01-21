|FG
|FT
|Reb
|COLL. OF CHARLESTON
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Brzovic
|15
|3-7
|0-0
|2-6
|1
|2
|7
|Bolon
|19
|2-6
|0-0
|1-4
|0
|3
|4
|Larson
|25
|5-8
|0-0
|1-4
|4
|1
|12
|Scott
|25
|3-4
|3-6
|3-6
|1
|1
|9
|Smith
|22
|3-10
|0-0
|0-2
|1
|0
|8
|Horton
|23
|3-8
|0-1
|3-4
|3
|0
|7
|Robinson
|22
|6-13
|2-2
|2-6
|2
|0
|14
|Burnham
|19
|5-8
|2-3
|0-2
|2
|1
|15
|Faye
|18
|3-5
|3-4
|2-8
|0
|0
|9
|Lampten
|9
|1-1
|0-0
|0-2
|0
|1
|2
|Comer
|1
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Miller
|1
|0-1
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Ritter
|1
|0-1
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|34-72
|10-16
|14-44
|14
|9
|87
Percentages: FG .472, FT .625.
3-Point Goals: 9-25, .360 (Burnham 3-5, Larson 2-5, Smith 2-7, Brzovic 1-2, Horton 1-2, Miller 0-1, Ritter 0-1, Faye 0-2).
Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 3 (Burnham, Lampten, Scott).
Turnovers: 14 (Bolon 3, Burnham 2, Faye 2, Larson 2, Scott 2, Brzovic, Lampten, Smith).
Steals: 11 (Horton 3, Larson 3, Smith 2, Lampten, Robinson, Scott).
Technical Fouls: None.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|NORTHEASTERN
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Doherty
|22
|5-8
|1-2
|6-13
|1
|3
|11
|Stucke
|18
|2-5
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|0
|6
|McClintock
|12
|0-5
|0-0
|0-0
|2
|0
|0
|Pridgen
|20
|2-8
|0-0
|0-2
|2
|2
|6
|Telfort
|24
|3-12
|2-2
|1-1
|3
|1
|8
|Troutman
|26
|3-9
|0-0
|1-4
|0
|3
|6
|King
|18
|4-7
|0-0
|0-1
|2
|2
|9
|Turner
|15
|4-7
|0-0
|0-3
|0
|1
|11
|Woods
|14
|1-3
|0-0
|0-3
|1
|0
|2
|Cormier
|10
|0-3
|0-0
|0-1
|1
|0
|0
|Metcalf
|8
|0-1
|0-0
|2-4
|0
|1
|0
|Nwagha
|8
|1-1
|0-0
|1-1
|1
|0
|2
|Randriasalama
|5
|0-1
|0-0
|0-0
|1
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|25-70
|3-4
|11-34
|14
|13
|61
Percentages: FG .357, FT .750.
3-Point Goals: 8-28, .286 (Turner 3-6, Pridgen 2-4, Stucke 2-5, King 1-1, Randriasalama 0-1, Troutman 0-1, Cormier 0-2, McClintock 0-2, Telfort 0-6).
Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 6 (Metcalf 2, Woods 2, Doherty, Telfort).
Turnovers: 17 (Doherty 3, Pridgen 3, Stucke 3, McClintock 2, Troutman 2, Cormier, King, Turner, Woods).
Steals: 6 (Turner 2, Woods 2, King, Pridgen).
Technical Fouls: None.
|Coll. of Charleston
|42
|45
|—
|87
|Northeastern
|26
|35
|—
|61
A_1,437 (6,000).
