FGFTReb
COLL. OF CHARLESTONMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Brzovic153-70-02-6127
Bolon192-60-01-4034
Larson255-80-01-44112
Scott253-43-63-6119
Smith223-100-00-2108
Horton233-80-13-4307
Robinson226-132-22-62014
Burnham195-82-30-22115
Faye183-53-42-8009
Lampten91-10-00-2012
Comer10-00-00-0000
Miller10-10-00-0000
Ritter10-10-00-0000
Totals20034-7210-1614-4414987

Percentages: FG .472, FT .625.

3-Point Goals: 9-25, .360 (Burnham 3-5, Larson 2-5, Smith 2-7, Brzovic 1-2, Horton 1-2, Miller 0-1, Ritter 0-1, Faye 0-2).

Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 3 (Burnham, Lampten, Scott).

Turnovers: 14 (Bolon 3, Burnham 2, Faye 2, Larson 2, Scott 2, Brzovic, Lampten, Smith).

Steals: 11 (Horton 3, Larson 3, Smith 2, Lampten, Robinson, Scott).

Technical Fouls: None.

FGFTReb
NORTHEASTERNMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Doherty225-81-26-131311
Stucke182-50-00-1006
McClintock120-50-00-0200
Pridgen202-80-00-2226
Telfort243-122-21-1318
Troutman263-90-01-4036
King184-70-00-1229
Turner154-70-00-30111
Woods141-30-00-3102
Cormier100-30-00-1100
Metcalf80-10-02-4010
Nwagha81-10-01-1102
Randriasalama50-10-00-0100
Totals20025-703-411-34141361

Percentages: FG .357, FT .750.

3-Point Goals: 8-28, .286 (Turner 3-6, Pridgen 2-4, Stucke 2-5, King 1-1, Randriasalama 0-1, Troutman 0-1, Cormier 0-2, McClintock 0-2, Telfort 0-6).

Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 6 (Metcalf 2, Woods 2, Doherty, Telfort).

Turnovers: 17 (Doherty 3, Pridgen 3, Stucke 3, McClintock 2, Troutman 2, Cormier, King, Turner, Woods).

Steals: 6 (Turner 2, Woods 2, King, Pridgen).

Technical Fouls: None.

Coll. of Charleston424587
Northeastern263561

A_1,437 (6,000).

