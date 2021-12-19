FGFTReb
GEORGIA TECH (9-2)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Cubaj262-50-13-12654
Strautmane295-120-03-74212
Hermosa358-110-12-53116
Lahtinen224-70-00-1239
Love346-122-21-42116
Wone Aranaz70-10-02-2000
Bates151-40-00-0113
Bulane151-30-01-2212
Carter150-40-00-0010
Clark10-00-00-0000
Harrison10-00-00-0000
Team00-00-00-1000
Totals20027-592-412-34201562

Percentages: FG 45.763, FT .500.

3-Point Goals: 6-19, .316 (Strautmane 2-6, Love 2-2, Lahtinen 1-2, Bates 1-3, Cubaj 0-2, Bulane 0-2, Carter 0-2)

Blocked Shots: 1 (Strautmane 1)

Turnovers: 13 (Love 5, Lahtinen 3, Strautmane 2, Cubaj 1, Hermosa 1, Team 1)

Steals: 11 (Cubaj 3, Lahtinen 3, Carter 2, Strautmane 1, Hermosa 1, Bulane 1)

Technical Fouls: None

FGFTReb
WAKE FOREST (10-2)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Cowles270-33-44-9213
Hinds301-21-23-8043
Andrews293-82-41-3009
Spear354-120-02-6229
Williams305-110-10-21010
Morales100-00-00-0100
Scruggs202-91-21-2145
Conley192-60-00-1006
Team00-00-01-2000
Totals20017-517-1312-3371145

Percentages: FG 33.333, FT .538.

3-Point Goals: 4-14, .286 (Conley 2-3, Andrews 1-3, Spear 1-4, Williams 0-2, Scruggs 0-2)

Blocked Shots: None.

Turnovers: 17 (Spear 5, Williams 5, Hinds 2, Scruggs 2, Cowles 1, Andrews 1, Conley 1)

Steals: 7 (Williams 3, Hinds 2, Spear 1, Scruggs 1)

Technical Fouls: None

Wake Forest89121645
Georgia Tech1514221162

A_1,667

Officials_Edward Sidlasky, Angelica Suffren, Billy Smith

Copyright 2017 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you