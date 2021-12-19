|FG
|FT
|Reb
|GEORGIA TECH (9-2)
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Cubaj
|26
|2-5
|0-1
|3-12
|6
|5
|4
|Strautmane
|29
|5-12
|0-0
|3-7
|4
|2
|12
|Hermosa
|35
|8-11
|0-1
|2-5
|3
|1
|16
|Lahtinen
|22
|4-7
|0-0
|0-1
|2
|3
|9
|Love
|34
|6-12
|2-2
|1-4
|2
|1
|16
|Wone Aranaz
|7
|0-1
|0-0
|2-2
|0
|0
|0
|Bates
|15
|1-4
|0-0
|0-0
|1
|1
|3
|Bulane
|15
|1-3
|0-0
|1-2
|2
|1
|2
|Carter
|15
|0-4
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|1
|0
|Clark
|1
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Harrison
|1
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Team
|0
|0-0
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|27-59
|2-4
|12-34
|20
|15
|62
Percentages: FG 45.763, FT .500.
3-Point Goals: 6-19, .316 (Strautmane 2-6, Love 2-2, Lahtinen 1-2, Bates 1-3, Cubaj 0-2, Bulane 0-2, Carter 0-2)
Blocked Shots: 1 (Strautmane 1)
Turnovers: 13 (Love 5, Lahtinen 3, Strautmane 2, Cubaj 1, Hermosa 1, Team 1)
Steals: 11 (Cubaj 3, Lahtinen 3, Carter 2, Strautmane 1, Hermosa 1, Bulane 1)
Technical Fouls: None
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|WAKE FOREST (10-2)
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Cowles
|27
|0-3
|3-4
|4-9
|2
|1
|3
|Hinds
|30
|1-2
|1-2
|3-8
|0
|4
|3
|Andrews
|29
|3-8
|2-4
|1-3
|0
|0
|9
|Spear
|35
|4-12
|0-0
|2-6
|2
|2
|9
|Williams
|30
|5-11
|0-1
|0-2
|1
|0
|10
|Morales
|10
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|1
|0
|0
|Scruggs
|20
|2-9
|1-2
|1-2
|1
|4
|5
|Conley
|19
|2-6
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|0
|6
|Team
|0
|0-0
|0-0
|1-2
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|17-51
|7-13
|12-33
|7
|11
|45
Percentages: FG 33.333, FT .538.
3-Point Goals: 4-14, .286 (Conley 2-3, Andrews 1-3, Spear 1-4, Williams 0-2, Scruggs 0-2)
Blocked Shots: None.
Turnovers: 17 (Spear 5, Williams 5, Hinds 2, Scruggs 2, Cowles 1, Andrews 1, Conley 1)
Steals: 7 (Williams 3, Hinds 2, Spear 1, Scruggs 1)
Technical Fouls: None
|Wake Forest
|8
|9
|12
|16
|—
|45
|Georgia Tech
|15
|14
|22
|11
|—
|62
A_1,667
Officials_Edward Sidlasky, Angelica Suffren, Billy Smith