WAKE FOREST (10-2)
Cowles 0-3 3-4 3, Hinds 1-2 1-2 3, Andrews 3-8 2-4 9, Spear 4-12 0-0 9, Williams 5-11 0-1 10, Morales 0-0 0-0 0, Scruggs 2-9 1-2 5, Conley 2-6 0-0 6, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 17-51 7-13 45
GEORGIA TECH (9-2)
Cubaj 2-5 0-1 4, Strautmane 5-12 0-0 12, Hermosa 8-11 0-1 16, Lahtinen 4-7 0-0 9, Love 6-12 2-2 16, Wone Aranaz 0-1 0-0 0, Bates 1-4 0-0 3, Bulane 1-3 0-0 2, Carter 0-4 0-0 0, Clark 0-0 0-0 0, Harrison 0-0 0-0 0, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 27-59 2-4 62
|Wake Forest
|8
|9
|12
|16
|—
|45
|Georgia Tech
|15
|14
|22
|11
|—
|62
3-Point Goals_Wake Forest 4-14 (Andrews 1-3, Spear 1-4, Williams 0-2, Scruggs 0-2, Conley 2-3), Georgia Tech 6-19 (Cubaj 0-2, Strautmane 2-6, Lahtinen 1-2, Love 2-2, Bates 1-3, Bulane 0-2, Carter 0-2). Assists_Wake Forest 7 (Cowles 2), Georgia Tech 20 (Cubaj 6). Fouled Out_Georgia Tech Cubaj. Rebounds_Wake Forest 33 (Cowles 4-9), Georgia Tech 34 (Strautmane 3-7). Total Fouls_Wake Forest 11, Georgia Tech 15. Technical Fouls_None. A_1,667.