KENT ST. (6-3)
Thomas 4-9 4-4 16, Hornbeak 3-4 0-1 6, Carry 4-15 1-1 10, Jacobs 4-14 3-3 11, Santiago 2-5 0-0 4, Davis 4-9 0-1 9, Sullinger 4-7 1-1 9, Payton 0-0 1-2 1, Rollins 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 25-63 10-13 66.
GONZAGA (6-3)
Timme 11-16 7-12 29, Watson 3-9 2-4 8, Bolton 2-3 1-2 6, Hickman 3-7 2-2 10, Strawther 4-8 3-4 14, Sallis 1-5 1-2 3, Smith 1-6 1-1 3, Gregg 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 25-55 17-27 73.
Halftime_Gonzaga 40-34. 3-Point Goals_Kent St. 6-23 (Thomas 4-8, Carry 1-4, Davis 1-4, Santiago 0-2, Sullinger 0-2, Jacobs 0-3), Gonzaga 6-18 (Strawther 3-5, Hickman 2-4, Bolton 1-2, Gregg 0-1, Timme 0-1, Watson 0-1, Sallis 0-2, Smith 0-2). Fouled Out_Watson. Rebounds_Kent St. 23 (Hornbeak, Carry, Jacobs 5), Gonzaga 43 (Timme 17). Assists_Kent St. 9 (Carry 6), Gonzaga 16 (Timme, Hickman 4). Total Fouls_Kent St. 24, Gonzaga 15. A_6,000 (6,000).
