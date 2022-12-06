|FG
|FT
|Reb
|KENT ST.
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Thomas
|31
|4-9
|4-4
|0-3
|0
|4
|16
|Hornbeak
|23
|3-4
|0-1
|2-5
|0
|4
|6
|Carry
|40
|4-15
|1-1
|0-5
|6
|3
|10
|Jacobs
|34
|4-14
|3-3
|0-5
|0
|3
|11
|Santiago
|17
|2-5
|0-0
|0-0
|2
|1
|4
|Davis
|27
|4-9
|0-1
|1-4
|0
|3
|9
|Sullinger
|24
|4-7
|1-1
|0-1
|0
|4
|9
|Payton
|2
|0-0
|1-2
|0-0
|1
|1
|1
|Rollins
|2
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|1
|0
|Totals
|200
|25-63
|10-13
|3-23
|9
|24
|66
Percentages: FG .397, FT .769.
3-Point Goals: 6-23, .261 (Thomas 4-8, Carry 1-4, Davis 1-4, Santiago 0-2, Sullinger 0-2, Jacobs 0-3).
Team Rebounds: 7. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 2 (Thomas 2).
Turnovers: 7 (Carry 3, Thomas 2, Jacobs, Sullinger).
Steals: 7 (Jacobs 4, Davis 2, Carry).
Technical Fouls: None.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|GONZAGA
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Timme
|38
|11-16
|7-12
|7-17
|4
|0
|29
|Watson
|23
|3-9
|2-4
|1-5
|2
|5
|8
|Bolton
|25
|2-3
|1-2
|0-0
|2
|1
|6
|Hickman
|40
|3-7
|2-2
|0-7
|4
|2
|10
|Strawther
|34
|4-8
|3-4
|0-8
|0
|3
|14
|Sallis
|17
|1-5
|1-2
|0-3
|1
|0
|3
|Smith
|17
|1-6
|1-1
|1-2
|3
|2
|3
|Gregg
|6
|0-1
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|2
|0
|Totals
|200
|25-55
|17-27
|9-43
|16
|15
|73
Percentages: FG .455, FT .630.
3-Point Goals: 6-18, .333 (Strawther 3-5, Hickman 2-4, Bolton 1-2, Gregg 0-1, Timme 0-1, Watson 0-1, Sallis 0-2, Smith 0-2).
Team Rebounds: 0. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 3 (Timme 2, Watson).
Turnovers: 9 (Hickman 3, Timme 2, Bolton, Gregg, Strawther, Watson).
Steals: 1 (Hickman).
Technical Fouls: Gregg, 9:22 first.
|Kent St.
|34
|32
|—
|66
|Gonzaga
|40
|33
|—
|73
A_6,000 (6,000).
