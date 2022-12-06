FGFTReb
KENT ST.MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Thomas314-94-40-30416
Hornbeak233-40-12-5046
Carry404-151-10-56310
Jacobs344-143-30-50311
Santiago172-50-00-0214
Davis274-90-11-4039
Sullinger244-71-10-1049
Payton20-01-20-0111
Rollins20-00-00-0010
Totals20025-6310-133-2392466

Percentages: FG .397, FT .769.

3-Point Goals: 6-23, .261 (Thomas 4-8, Carry 1-4, Davis 1-4, Santiago 0-2, Sullinger 0-2, Jacobs 0-3).

Team Rebounds: 7. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 2 (Thomas 2).

Turnovers: 7 (Carry 3, Thomas 2, Jacobs, Sullinger).

Steals: 7 (Jacobs 4, Davis 2, Carry).

Technical Fouls: None.

FGFTReb
GONZAGAMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Timme3811-167-127-174029
Watson233-92-41-5258
Bolton252-31-20-0216
Hickman403-72-20-74210
Strawther344-83-40-80314
Sallis171-51-20-3103
Smith171-61-11-2323
Gregg60-10-00-1020
Totals20025-5517-279-43161573

Percentages: FG .455, FT .630.

3-Point Goals: 6-18, .333 (Strawther 3-5, Hickman 2-4, Bolton 1-2, Gregg 0-1, Timme 0-1, Watson 0-1, Sallis 0-2, Smith 0-2).

Team Rebounds: 0. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 3 (Timme 2, Watson).

Turnovers: 9 (Hickman 3, Timme 2, Bolton, Gregg, Strawther, Watson).

Steals: 1 (Hickman).

Technical Fouls: Gregg, 9:22 first.

Kent St.343266
Gonzaga403373

A_6,000 (6,000).



