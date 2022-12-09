FGFTReb
WASHINGTONMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
K.Brooks296-120-11-51414
Meah173-30-00-1026
Bajema354-92-21-62312
Bey353-80-01-6138
Fuller334-104-40-06213
Johnson190-40-00-0020
Menifield182-51-20-1005
Grant141-60-02-5022
Totals20023-577-95-24101860

Percentages: FG .404, FT .778.

3-Point Goals: 7-26, .269 (Bey 2-5, Bajema 2-6, K.Brooks 2-6, Fuller 1-4, Menifield 0-1, Grant 0-2, Johnson 0-2).

Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 2 (Fuller, Johnson).

Turnovers: 16 (K.Brooks 6, Johnson 4, Bajema 2, Bey 2, Fuller 2).

Steals: 7 (Bajema 2, Bey 2, Fuller 2, Johnson).

Technical Fouls: None.

FGFTReb
GONZAGAMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Timme368-136-112-74222
Watson314-51-21-2239
Bolton262-93-41-4638
Hickman313-62-20-3409
Strawther377-142-23-120318
Sallis173-30-00-1217
Smith100-30-00-1100
Gregg90-00-00-2000
Reid32-30-01-2004
Totals20029-5614-218-34191277

Percentages: FG .518, FT .667.

3-Point Goals: 5-19, .263 (Strawther 2-7, Sallis 1-1, Hickman 1-4, Bolton 1-5, Smith 0-2).

Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 4 (Sallis 2, Gregg, Watson).

Turnovers: 12 (Hickman 3, Strawther 2, Timme 2, Watson 2, Bolton, Sallis, Smith).

Steals: 12 (Timme 4, Bolton 3, Watson 3, Hickman, Sallis).

Technical Fouls: None.

Washington263460
Gonzaga364177

A_6,000 (6,000).

A_6,000 (6,000).

