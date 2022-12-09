WASHINGTON (7-3)
K.Brooks 6-12 0-1 14, Meah 3-3 0-0 6, Bajema 4-9 2-2 12, Bey 3-8 0-0 8, Fuller 4-10 4-4 13, Johnson 0-4 0-0 0, Menifield 2-5 1-2 5, Grant 1-6 0-0 2. Totals 23-57 7-9 60.
GONZAGA (7-3)
Timme 8-13 6-11 22, Watson 4-5 1-2 9, Bolton 2-9 3-4 8, Hickman 3-6 2-2 9, Strawther 7-14 2-2 18, Sallis 3-3 0-0 7, Smith 0-3 0-0 0, Gregg 0-0 0-0 0, Reid 2-3 0-0 4. Totals 29-56 14-21 77.
Halftime_Gonzaga 36-26. 3-Point Goals_Washington 7-26 (Bey 2-5, Bajema 2-6, K.Brooks 2-6, Fuller 1-4, Menifield 0-1, Grant 0-2, Johnson 0-2), Gonzaga 5-19 (Strawther 2-7, Sallis 1-1, Hickman 1-4, Bolton 1-5, Smith 0-2). Rebounds_Washington 24 (Bajema, Bey 6), Gonzaga 34 (Strawther 12). Assists_Washington 10 (Fuller 6), Gonzaga 19 (Bolton 6). Total Fouls_Washington 18, Gonzaga 12. A_6,000 (6,000).
