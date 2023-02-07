RUTGERS (16-8)
Hyatt 3-8 1-2 9, Omoruyi 6-12 3-4 15, McConnell 1-12 0-0 2, Mulcahy 1-4 0-2 2, Spencer 5-11 2-2 14, Simpson 3-5 0-0 7, Palmquist 3-4 0-0 9, Reiber 1-2 0-0 2, Woolfolk 0-0 0-0 0, Miller 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 23-58 6-10 60.
INDIANA (17-7)
Jackson-Davis 8-14 4-8 20, Kopp 6-9 2-3 18, Thompson 1-6 4-4 6, Galloway 2-5 0-1 4, Hood-Schifino 2-9 3-3 7, Reneau 2-4 1-2 5, Bates 1-1 3-3 6, Banks 0-0 0-0 0, Geronimo 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 22-48 17-24 66.
Halftime_Indiana 38-35. 3-Point Goals_Rutgers 8-25 (Palmquist 3-4, Spencer 2-5, Hyatt 2-7, Simpson 1-3, Omoruyi 0-1, Reiber 0-1, McConnell 0-4), Indiana 5-12 (Kopp 4-6, Bates 1-1, Thompson 0-2, Hood-Schifino 0-3). Rebounds_Rutgers 31 (McConnell 8), Indiana 32 (Jackson-Davis 18). Assists_Rutgers 11 (Mulcahy 5), Indiana 15 (Jackson-Davis 6). Total Fouls_Rutgers 17, Indiana 13. A_17,222 (17,222).
