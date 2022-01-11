|FG
|Reb
|KENTUCKY
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Brooks
|23
|4-7
|0-1
|3-5
|2
|3
|9
|Tshiebwe
|34
|11-16
|8-10
|2-13
|1
|2
|30
|Grady
|35
|4-9
|0-0
|0-0
|2
|1
|9
|Mintz
|33
|3-8
|0-1
|1-2
|2
|3
|9
|Washington
|37
|6-11
|2-4
|0-4
|4
|1
|15
|Toppin
|17
|2-4
|0-0
|1-5
|3
|1
|4
|Hopkins
|15
|1-2
|0-0
|1-5
|1
|2
|2
|Collins
|6
|0-2
|0-0
|0-2
|0
|1
|0
|Totals
|200
|31-59
|10-16
|8-36
|15
|14
|78
Percentages: FG .525, FT .625.
3-Point Goals: 6-12, .500 (Mintz 3-5, Brooks 1-2, Washington 1-2, Grady 1-3).
Team Rebounds: 6. Team Turnovers: 1.
Blocked Shots: 2 (Collins, Washington).
Turnovers: 8 (Washington 3, Mintz 2, Collins, Grady, Hopkins).
Steals: 3 (Brooks, Tshiebwe, Washington).
Technical Fouls: None.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|VANDERBILT
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Millora-Brown
|29
|3-3
|0-0
|2-7
|2
|3
|6
|Stute
|29
|2-11
|0-0
|0-3
|0
|0
|6
|Dezonie
|20
|2-3
|2-2
|0-4
|1
|3
|6
|Pippen
|32
|11-18
|4-8
|1-2
|4
|1
|32
|Wright
|20
|0-4
|0-0
|0-4
|1
|2
|0
|Thomas
|25
|5-10
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|0
|14
|Mann
|16
|1-4
|0-0
|1-1
|0
|2
|2
|Lawrence
|13
|0-1
|0-0
|0-1
|1
|0
|0
|Dorsey
|12
|0-1
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|1
|0
|Frank
|4
|0-1
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|1
|0
|Totals
|200
|24-56
|6-10
|4-24
|9
|13
|66
Percentages: FG .429, FT .600.
3-Point Goals: 12-30, .400 (Pippen 6-11, Thomas 4-6, Stute 2-8, Dorsey 0-1, Frank 0-1, Lawrence 0-1, Mann 0-1, Wright 0-1).
Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 5 (Millora-Brown 3, Mann 2).
Turnovers: 8 (Pippen 3, Thomas 2, Dezonie, Lawrence, Wright).
Steals: 7 (Pippen 3, Lawrence, Mann, Millora-Brown, Stute).
Technical Fouls: None.
|Kentucky
|41
|37
|—
|78
|Vanderbilt
|28
|38
|—
|66
A_8,343 (14,316).