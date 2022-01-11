FGFTReb
KENTUCKYMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Brooks234-70-13-5239
Tshiebwe3411-168-102-131230
Grady354-90-00-0219
Mintz333-80-11-2239
Washington376-112-40-44115
Toppin172-40-01-5314
Hopkins151-20-01-5122
Collins60-20-00-2010
Totals20031-5910-168-36151478

Percentages: FG .525, FT .625.

3-Point Goals: 6-12, .500 (Mintz 3-5, Brooks 1-2, Washington 1-2, Grady 1-3).

Team Rebounds: 6. Team Turnovers: 1.

Blocked Shots: 2 (Collins, Washington).

Turnovers: 8 (Washington 3, Mintz 2, Collins, Grady, Hopkins).

Steals: 3 (Brooks, Tshiebwe, Washington).

Technical Fouls: None.

FGFTReb
VANDERBILTMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Millora-Brown293-30-02-7236
Stute292-110-00-3006
Dezonie202-32-20-4136
Pippen3211-184-81-24132
Wright200-40-00-4120
Thomas255-100-00-10014
Mann161-40-01-1022
Lawrence130-10-00-1100
Dorsey120-10-00-1010
Frank40-10-00-0010
Totals20024-566-104-2491366

Percentages: FG .429, FT .600.

3-Point Goals: 12-30, .400 (Pippen 6-11, Thomas 4-6, Stute 2-8, Dorsey 0-1, Frank 0-1, Lawrence 0-1, Mann 0-1, Wright 0-1).

Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 5 (Millora-Brown 3, Mann 2).

Turnovers: 8 (Pippen 3, Thomas 2, Dezonie, Lawrence, Wright).

Steals: 7 (Pippen 3, Lawrence, Mann, Millora-Brown, Stute).

Technical Fouls: None.

Kentucky413778
Vanderbilt283866

A_8,343 (14,316).

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

