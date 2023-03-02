FGFTReb
NORTH CAROLINA (21-9)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Poole251-40-03-6002
Hodgson344-71-21-24213
Kelly285-152-20-11414
Todd-Williams285-100-21-41212
Ustby347-121-22-64415
Adams193-43-42-5139
Key40-01-21-1011
McPherson120-30-21-2330
Paris161-40-00-2202
Team00-00-00-3010
Totals20026-598-1611-32162068

Percentages: FG 44.068, FT .500.

3-Point Goals: 8-23, .348 (Hodgson 4-7, Kelly 2-6, Todd-Williams 2-5, Adams 0-1, McPherson 0-2, Paris 0-2)

Blocked Shots: 3 (Poole 1, Ustby 1, Paris 1)

Turnovers: 16 (Paris 3, Kelly 2, Todd-Williams 2, Ustby 2, Key 2, McPherson 2, Poole 1, Hodgson 1, Adams 1)

Steals: 7 (Todd-Williams 4, Ustby 2, Adams 1)

Technical Fouls: 1 (Team 1)

FGFTReb
CLEMSON (17-15)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Robinson269-127-72-50327
Hank281-30-00-3152
Bradford323-120-00-5357
Perpignan281-31-20-0523
Whitehorn291-71-21-8204
Douglas172-31-30-0206
Gaines30-00-00-1010
Ott50-20-00-1000
Elmore131-50-01-3222
Inyang193-41-20-1137
Team00-00-03-3000
Totals20021-5111-167-30162158

Percentages: FG 41.176, FT .688.

3-Point Goals: 5-17, .294 (Robinson 2-4, Bradford 1-5, Whitehorn 1-2, Douglas 1-2, Hank 0-1, Ott 0-2, Elmore 0-1)

Blocked Shots: 2 (Robinson 1, Hank 1)

Turnovers: 23 (Perpignan 6, Bradford 5, Inyang 4, Robinson 2, Hank 2, Whitehorn 2, Gaines 1, Elmore 1)

Steals: 8 (Bradford 4, Perpignan 2, Hank 1, Inyang 1)

Technical Fouls: None

Clemson1913141258
North Carolina2416131568

A_0

Officials_Fatou Cissoko-Stephens, Eric Brewton, Dee Kantner

Copyright 2017 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

