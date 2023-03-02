CLEMSON (17-15)
Robinson 9-12 7-7 27, Hank 1-3 0-0 2, Bradford 3-12 0-0 7, Perpignan 1-3 1-2 3, Whitehorn 1-7 1-2 4, Douglas 2-3 1-3 6, Gaines 0-0 0-0 0, Ott 0-2 0-0 0, Elmore 1-5 0-0 2, Inyang 3-4 1-2 7, Totals 21-51 11-16 58
NORTH CAROLINA (21-9)
Poole 1-4 0-0 2, Hodgson 4-7 1-2 13, Kelly 5-15 2-2 14, Todd-Williams 5-10 0-2 12, Ustby 7-12 1-2 15, Adams 3-4 3-4 9, Key 0-0 1-2 1, McPherson 0-3 0-2 0, Paris 1-4 0-0 2, Totals 26-59 8-16 68
|Clemson
|19
|13
|14
|12
|—
|58
|North Carolina
|24
|16
|13
|15
|—
|68
3-Point Goals_Clemson 5-17 (Robinson 2-4, Hank 0-1, Bradford 1-5, Whitehorn 1-2, Douglas 1-2, Ott 0-2, Elmore 0-1), North Carolina 8-23 (Hodgson 4-7, Kelly 2-6, Todd-Williams 2-5, Adams 0-1, McPherson 0-2, Paris 0-2). Assists_Clemson 16 (Perpignan 5), North Carolina 16 (Hodgson 4, Ustby 4). Fouled Out_Clemson Hank, Bradford. Rebounds_Clemson 30 (Whitehorn 8), North Carolina 32 (Poole 6, Ustby 6). Total Fouls_Clemson 21, North Carolina 20. Technical Fouls_North Carolina Team 1. A_0.
