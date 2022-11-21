FGFTReb
OREGON (4-0)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
VanSlooten325-142-52-53112
Kyei223-80-33-9026
Gray284-82-21-43112
Paopao297-100-00-34017
Rogers262-81-20-0305
Hosendove101-10-00-2012
Hanson182-60-01-1216
Hurst150-30-00-1110
Isai203-50-01-3046
Team00-00-03-5010
Totals20027-635-1211-33161266

Percentages: FG 42.857, FT .417.

3-Point Goals: 7-16, .438 (Paopao 3-3, Gray 2-4, Hanson 2-5, Rogers 0-1, Hurst 0-2, Isai 0-1)

Blocked Shots: 4 (VanSlooten 1, Kyei 1, Hurst 1, Isai 1)

Turnovers: 11 (Rogers 3, Kyei 2, Hanson 2, VanSlooten 1, Gray 1, Hosendove 1, Team 1)

Steals: 15 (Hanson 5, Rogers 4, Paopao 2, VanSlooten 1, Gray 1, Hurst 1, Isai 1)

Technical Fouls: 1 (Team 1)

FGFTReb
S. UTAH (2-3)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Megan Jensen385-82-23-82112
Williamson366-130-02-91312
Ballena382-90-00-2415
Daugherty387-193-32-104117
Johnston333-41-20-4018
Banks30-00-00-0000
Lexi Jensen60-10-22-3100
Lord80-20-00-1100
Team00-00-03-4000
Totals20023-566-912-4113754

Percentages: FG 41.071, FT .667.

3-Point Goals: 2-15, .133 (Ballena 1-5, Johnston 1-2, Daugherty 0-6, Lord 0-2)

Blocked Shots: 4 (Williamson 2, M.Jensen 1, Ballena 1)

Turnovers: 21 (Ballena 8, Johnston 5, Daugherty 3, L.Jensen 2, M.Jensen 2, Team 1)

Steals: 4 (Williamson 2, Ballena 1, Johnston 1)

Technical Fouls: None

S. Utah151082154
Oregon241124766

A_6,128

Officials_Sha'Rae Mitchell, Kenneth Nash, Brenda Pantoja

