|FG
|FT
|Reb
|OREGON (4-0)
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|VanSlooten
|32
|5-14
|2-5
|2-5
|3
|1
|12
|Kyei
|22
|3-8
|0-3
|3-9
|0
|2
|6
|Gray
|28
|4-8
|2-2
|1-4
|3
|1
|12
|Paopao
|29
|7-10
|0-0
|0-3
|4
|0
|17
|Rogers
|26
|2-8
|1-2
|0-0
|3
|0
|5
|Hosendove
|10
|1-1
|0-0
|0-2
|0
|1
|2
|Hanson
|18
|2-6
|0-0
|1-1
|2
|1
|6
|Hurst
|15
|0-3
|0-0
|0-1
|1
|1
|0
|Isai
|20
|3-5
|0-0
|1-3
|0
|4
|6
|Team
|0
|0-0
|0-0
|3-5
|0
|1
|0
|Totals
|200
|27-63
|5-12
|11-33
|16
|12
|66
Percentages: FG 42.857, FT .417.
3-Point Goals: 7-16, .438 (Paopao 3-3, Gray 2-4, Hanson 2-5, Rogers 0-1, Hurst 0-2, Isai 0-1)
Blocked Shots: 4 (VanSlooten 1, Kyei 1, Hurst 1, Isai 1)
Turnovers: 11 (Rogers 3, Kyei 2, Hanson 2, VanSlooten 1, Gray 1, Hosendove 1, Team 1)
Steals: 15 (Hanson 5, Rogers 4, Paopao 2, VanSlooten 1, Gray 1, Hurst 1, Isai 1)
Technical Fouls: 1 (Team 1)
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|S. UTAH (2-3)
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Megan Jensen
|38
|5-8
|2-2
|3-8
|2
|1
|12
|Williamson
|36
|6-13
|0-0
|2-9
|1
|3
|12
|Ballena
|38
|2-9
|0-0
|0-2
|4
|1
|5
|Daugherty
|38
|7-19
|3-3
|2-10
|4
|1
|17
|Johnston
|33
|3-4
|1-2
|0-4
|0
|1
|8
|Banks
|3
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Lexi Jensen
|6
|0-1
|0-2
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|Lord
|8
|0-2
|0-0
|0-1
|1
|0
|0
|Team
|0
|0-0
|0-0
|3-4
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|23-56
|6-9
|12-41
|13
|7
|54
Percentages: FG 41.071, FT .667.
3-Point Goals: 2-15, .133 (Ballena 1-5, Johnston 1-2, Daugherty 0-6, Lord 0-2)
Blocked Shots: 4 (Williamson 2, M.Jensen 1, Ballena 1)
Turnovers: 21 (Ballena 8, Johnston 5, Daugherty 3, L.Jensen 2, M.Jensen 2, Team 1)
Steals: 4 (Williamson 2, Ballena 1, Johnston 1)
Technical Fouls: None
|S. Utah
|15
|10
|8
|21
|—
|54
|Oregon
|24
|11
|24
|7
|—
|66
A_6,128
Officials_Sha'Rae Mitchell, Kenneth Nash, Brenda Pantoja
