S. UTAH (2-3)
Megan Jensen 5-8 2-2 12, Williamson 6-13 0-0 12, Ballena 2-9 0-0 5, Daugherty 7-19 3-3 17, Johnston 3-4 1-2 8, Banks 0-0 0-0 0, Lexi Jensen 0-1 0-2 0, Lord 0-2 0-0 0, Totals 23-56 6-9 54
OREGON (4-0)
VanSlooten 5-14 2-5 12, Kyei 3-8 0-3 6, Gray 4-8 2-2 12, Paopao 7-10 0-0 17, Rogers 2-8 1-2 5, Hosendove 1-1 0-0 2, Hanson 2-6 0-0 6, Hurst 0-3 0-0 0, Isai 3-5 0-0 6, Totals 27-63 5-12 66
|S. Utah
|15
|10
|8
|21
|—
|54
|Oregon
|24
|11
|24
|7
|—
|66
3-Point Goals_S. Utah 2-15 (Ballena 1-5, Daugherty 0-6, Johnston 1-2, Lord 0-2), Oregon 7-16 (Gray 2-4, Paopao 3-3, Rogers 0-1, Hanson 2-5, Hurst 0-2, Isai 0-1). Assists_S. Utah 13 (Ballena 4, Daugherty 4), Oregon 16 (Paopao 4). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_S. Utah 41 (Daugherty 10), Oregon 33 (Kyei 9). Total Fouls_S. Utah 7, Oregon 12. Technical Fouls_Oregon Team 1. A_6,128.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.