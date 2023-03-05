|FG
|FT
|Reb
|WYOMING
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Oden
|32
|7-15
|1-2
|1-2
|1
|2
|17
|Thompson
|22
|1-6
|0-0
|2-5
|2
|3
|2
|Dusell
|36
|5-9
|2-2
|0-3
|2
|0
|16
|Maldonado
|39
|1-11
|1-3
|2-5
|2
|0
|3
|Wenzel
|30
|2-6
|0-0
|1-4
|2
|4
|6
|Foster
|28
|1-3
|0-0
|0-2
|3
|1
|2
|Powell
|11
|1-3
|2-2
|1-2
|1
|4
|4
|Barnhart
|1
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Roberson
|1
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|18-53
|6-9
|7-23
|13
|14
|50
Percentages: FG .340, FT .667.
3-Point Goals: 8-21, .381 (Dusell 4-5, Oden 2-5, Wenzel 2-5, Maldonado 0-2, Thompson 0-4).
Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 2 (Oden, Thompson).
Turnovers: 10 (Oden 4, Dusell, Foster, Maldonado, Roberson, Thompson, Wenzel).
Steals: 6 (Wenzel 2, Dusell, Maldonado, Oden, Powell).
Technical Fouls: None.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|SAN DIEGO ST.
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Arop
|11
|2-7
|0-0
|3-5
|0
|0
|4
|K.Johnson
|25
|2-6
|0-0
|1-6
|0
|2
|4
|Mensah
|20
|0-2
|4-4
|2-3
|1
|1
|4
|Bradley
|25
|3-7
|4-5
|0-1
|1
|1
|11
|Seiko
|21
|5-7
|0-0
|0-1
|2
|1
|14
|Parrish
|26
|2-6
|0-0
|2-6
|2
|2
|6
|LeDee
|24
|8-9
|5-6
|4-8
|1
|1
|21
|Butler
|22
|0-3
|0-0
|0-3
|6
|3
|0
|Trammell
|21
|1-6
|0-0
|0-2
|2
|2
|3
|Alger
|1
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Barnett
|1
|0-1
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Ty.Broughton
|1
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Tr.Broughton
|1
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|D.Johnson
|1
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|23-54
|13-15
|12-35
|15
|13
|67
Percentages: FG .426, FT .867.
3-Point Goals: 8-17, .471 (Seiko 4-5, Parrish 2-4, Bradley 1-2, Trammell 1-3, K.Johnson 0-1, Butler 0-2).
Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 9 (Arop 3, LeDee 2, Parrish 2, Bradley, Mensah).
Turnovers: 9 (Butler 2, Mensah 2, Trammell 2, Bradley, K.Johnson, Parrish).
Steals: 6 (Butler 2, Seiko 2, Arop, Parrish).
Technical Fouls: None.
|Wyoming
|22
|28
|—
|50
|San Diego St.
|34
|33
|—
|67
A_12,414 (12,414).
