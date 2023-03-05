FGFTReb
WYOMINGMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Oden327-151-21-21217
Thompson221-60-02-5232
Dusell365-92-20-32016
Maldonado391-111-32-5203
Wenzel302-60-01-4246
Foster281-30-00-2312
Powell111-32-21-2144
Barnhart10-00-00-0000
Roberson10-00-00-0000
Totals20018-536-97-23131450

Percentages: FG .340, FT .667.

3-Point Goals: 8-21, .381 (Dusell 4-5, Oden 2-5, Wenzel 2-5, Maldonado 0-2, Thompson 0-4).

Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 2 (Oden, Thompson).

Turnovers: 10 (Oden 4, Dusell, Foster, Maldonado, Roberson, Thompson, Wenzel).

Steals: 6 (Wenzel 2, Dusell, Maldonado, Oden, Powell).

Technical Fouls: None.

FGFTReb
SAN DIEGO ST.MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Arop112-70-03-5004
K.Johnson252-60-01-6024
Mensah200-24-42-3114
Bradley253-74-50-11111
Seiko215-70-00-12114
Parrish262-60-02-6226
LeDee248-95-64-81121
Butler220-30-00-3630
Trammell211-60-00-2223
Alger10-00-00-0000
Barnett10-10-00-0000
Ty.Broughton10-00-00-0000
Tr.Broughton10-00-00-0000
D.Johnson10-00-00-0000
Totals20023-5413-1512-35151367

Percentages: FG .426, FT .867.

3-Point Goals: 8-17, .471 (Seiko 4-5, Parrish 2-4, Bradley 1-2, Trammell 1-3, K.Johnson 0-1, Butler 0-2).

Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 9 (Arop 3, LeDee 2, Parrish 2, Bradley, Mensah).

Turnovers: 9 (Butler 2, Mensah 2, Trammell 2, Bradley, K.Johnson, Parrish).

Steals: 6 (Butler 2, Seiko 2, Arop, Parrish).

Technical Fouls: None.

Wyoming222850
San Diego St.343367

A_12,414 (12,414).

Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

