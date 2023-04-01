FGFTReb
FAUMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Goldin212-41-54-4045
Boyd294-80-00-30212
Davis302-94-40-3128
Greenlee272-60-01-7105
Martin317-139-101-70426
Rosado184-40-00-1328
Weatherspoon170-32-20-2032
Gaffney151-20-01-3003
Forrest121-30-00-1102
Totals20023-5216-217-3161771

Percentages: FG .442, FT .762.

3-Point Goals: 9-22, .409 (Boyd 4-7, Martin 3-7, Gaffney 1-1, Greenlee 1-2, Forrest 0-1, Weatherspoon 0-1, Davis 0-3).

Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: 1.

Blocked Shots: 2 (Rosado 2).

Turnovers: 9 (Martin 3, Davis 2, Boyd, Gaffney, Goldin, Rosado).

Steals: 6 (Davis 2, Gaffney 2, Martin, Rosado).

Technical Fouls: None.

FGFTReb
SAN DIEGO ST.MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
K.Johnson211-20-01-5223
Mensah223-61-10-6047
Bradley315-127-94-62221
Butler293-62-20-2319
Trammell282-80-01-3015
Arop224-51-21-2029
Parrish202-60-21-5026
LeDee155-122-64-60312
Seiko120-00-00-0100
Totals20025-5713-2212-3581772

Percentages: FG .439, FT .591.

3-Point Goals: 9-18, .500 (Bradley 4-8, Parrish 2-4, Butler 1-1, K.Johnson 1-1, Trammell 1-4).

Team Rebounds: 0. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 2 (Arop, Mensah).

Turnovers: 8 (Butler 3, Mensah 2, Bradley, K.Johnson, Trammell).

Steals: 3 (Butler, K.Johnson, Trammell).

Technical Fouls: Parrish, 14:58 second.

FAU403171
San Diego St.333972

.

Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

