|FG
|FT
|Reb
|FAU
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Goldin
|21
|2-4
|1-5
|4-4
|0
|4
|5
|Boyd
|29
|4-8
|0-0
|0-3
|0
|2
|12
|Davis
|30
|2-9
|4-4
|0-3
|1
|2
|8
|Greenlee
|27
|2-6
|0-0
|1-7
|1
|0
|5
|Martin
|31
|7-13
|9-10
|1-7
|0
|4
|26
|Rosado
|18
|4-4
|0-0
|0-1
|3
|2
|8
|Weatherspoon
|17
|0-3
|2-2
|0-2
|0
|3
|2
|Gaffney
|15
|1-2
|0-0
|1-3
|0
|0
|3
|Forrest
|12
|1-3
|0-0
|0-1
|1
|0
|2
|Totals
|200
|23-52
|16-21
|7-31
|6
|17
|71
Percentages: FG .442, FT .762.
3-Point Goals: 9-22, .409 (Boyd 4-7, Martin 3-7, Gaffney 1-1, Greenlee 1-2, Forrest 0-1, Weatherspoon 0-1, Davis 0-3).
Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: 1.
Blocked Shots: 2 (Rosado 2).
Turnovers: 9 (Martin 3, Davis 2, Boyd, Gaffney, Goldin, Rosado).
Steals: 6 (Davis 2, Gaffney 2, Martin, Rosado).
Technical Fouls: None.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|SAN DIEGO ST.
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|K.Johnson
|21
|1-2
|0-0
|1-5
|2
|2
|3
|Mensah
|22
|3-6
|1-1
|0-6
|0
|4
|7
|Bradley
|31
|5-12
|7-9
|4-6
|2
|2
|21
|Butler
|29
|3-6
|2-2
|0-2
|3
|1
|9
|Trammell
|28
|2-8
|0-0
|1-3
|0
|1
|5
|Arop
|22
|4-5
|1-2
|1-2
|0
|2
|9
|Parrish
|20
|2-6
|0-2
|1-5
|0
|2
|6
|LeDee
|15
|5-12
|2-6
|4-6
|0
|3
|12
|Seiko
|12
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|1
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|25-57
|13-22
|12-35
|8
|17
|72
Percentages: FG .439, FT .591.
3-Point Goals: 9-18, .500 (Bradley 4-8, Parrish 2-4, Butler 1-1, K.Johnson 1-1, Trammell 1-4).
Team Rebounds: 0. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 2 (Arop, Mensah).
Turnovers: 8 (Butler 3, Mensah 2, Bradley, K.Johnson, Trammell).
Steals: 3 (Butler, K.Johnson, Trammell).
Technical Fouls: Parrish, 14:58 second.
|FAU
|40
|31
|—
|71
|San Diego St.
|33
|39
|—
|72
