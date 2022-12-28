FGFTReb
CENT. ARKANSASMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Cooper160-40-00-1210
Hunter262-113-41-3428
Olowokere283-111-24-7119
Kayouloud185-63-31-10414
Klintman260-70-01-4120
Bounds191-41-41-3133
Reeves193-80-02-10118
Daughtery154-60-11-20210
Cato131-50-02-3032
Kirsipuu80-20-00-1420
McDaniel81-31-21-1003
Munson30-20-00-0000
South10-00-00-0000
Totals20020-699-1614-36142157

Percentages: FG .290, FT .563.

3-Point Goals: 8-30, .267 (Daughtery 2-3, Reeves 2-3, Olowokere 2-7, Kayouloud 1-1, Hunter 1-6, Cato 0-1, Kirsipuu 0-1, McDaniel 0-1, Munson 0-1, Cooper 0-3, Klintman 0-3).

Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 4 (Hunter 2, Bounds, Klintman).

Turnovers: 18 (Olowokere 5, Hunter 4, Cooper 2, Daughtery 2, Kirsipuu 2, Cato, Kayouloud, Reeves).

Steals: 5 (Cooper 2, Bounds, Hunter, Reeves).

Technical Fouls: None.

FGFTReb
TCUMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Miller259-152-23-103020
O'Bannon221-54-62-6217
Lampkin204-81-24-4129
Baugh276-100-00-56113
Miles215-811-130-25321
Coles215-100-03-71112
Walker180-30-00-2310
Cork173-40-00-1126
Wells164-72-20-65312
Lundblade60-00-00-2100
Ford30-10-00-2000
Despie21-20-00-0003
Gonsoulin10-00-00-0000
Stuart10-00-00-0000
Totals20038-7320-2512-472814103

Percentages: FG .521, FT .800.

3-Point Goals: 7-27, .259 (Wells 2-4, Coles 2-6, Despie 1-2, Baugh 1-4, O'Bannon 1-5, Ford 0-1, Miles 0-2, Walker 0-3).

Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 6 (Miller 2, O'Bannon 2, Coles, Walker).

Turnovers: 7 (O'Bannon 2, Walker 2, Cork, Miles, Miller).

Steals: 10 (Baugh 4, Lampkin 2, Cork, Miles, O'Bannon, Wells).

Technical Fouls: None.

Cent. Arkansas253257
TCU4954103

A_5,387 (6,800).

