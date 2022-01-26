FGFTReb
FLORIDAMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Duruji336-104-42-61516
Jitoboh131-20-00-1012
Appleby364-104-40-17116
McKissic213-80-00-1148
Reeves222-60-00-2116
Fleming295-110-02-43111
Jones284-91-10-32310
Gatkek121-20-01-4012
Felder30-10-00-0000
Kennedy30-10-00-0020
Totals20026-609-95-22151971

Percentages: FG .433, FT 1.000.

3-Point Goals: 10-33, .303 (Appleby 4-8, Reeves 2-5, McKissic 2-7, Fleming 1-5, Jones 1-6, Duruji 0-1, Kennedy 0-1).

Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 3 (Gatkek 2, Fleming).

Turnovers: 13 (Duruji 6, Appleby 5, Gatkek, McKissic).

Steals: 9 (Jones 3, Appleby 2, Fleming 2, Kennedy, McKissic).

Technical Fouls: Appleby, 11:35 first.

FGFTReb
TENNESSEEMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Nkamhoua223-70-01-4316
Plavsic90-00-00-1020
Chandler305-136-61-15317
James383-82-21-9439
Vescovi286-106-60-34223
Zeigler264-70-01-64311
Powell221-40-02-4203
Fulkerson183-53-32-2029
Huntley-Hatfield40-00-00-1000
Bailey20-10-11-1000
Mashack10-00-00-0000
Totals20025-5517-189-32221678

Percentages: FG .455, FT .944.

3-Point Goals: 11-24, .458 (Vescovi 5-8, Zeigler 3-5, Powell 1-2, Chandler 1-3, James 1-5, Bailey 0-1).

Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: 2.

Blocked Shots: 5 (Fulkerson 3, James, Zeigler).

Turnovers: 14 (James 4, Chandler 3, Vescovi 2, Zeigler 2, Fulkerson, Huntley-Hatfield, Nkamhoua).

Steals: 6 (Powell 2, Zeigler 2, James, Plavsic).

Technical Fouls: Vescovi, 11:35 first; Plavsic, 2:45 first.

Florida422971
Tennessee344478

A_20,789 (21,678).

