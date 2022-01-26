|FG
|FT
|Reb
|FLORIDA
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Duruji
|33
|6-10
|4-4
|2-6
|1
|5
|16
|Jitoboh
|13
|1-2
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|1
|2
|Appleby
|36
|4-10
|4-4
|0-1
|7
|1
|16
|McKissic
|21
|3-8
|0-0
|0-1
|1
|4
|8
|Reeves
|22
|2-6
|0-0
|0-2
|1
|1
|6
|Fleming
|29
|5-11
|0-0
|2-4
|3
|1
|11
|Jones
|28
|4-9
|1-1
|0-3
|2
|3
|10
|Gatkek
|12
|1-2
|0-0
|1-4
|0
|1
|2
|Felder
|3
|0-1
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Kennedy
|3
|0-1
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|2
|0
|Totals
|200
|26-60
|9-9
|5-22
|15
|19
|71
Percentages: FG .433, FT 1.000.
3-Point Goals: 10-33, .303 (Appleby 4-8, Reeves 2-5, McKissic 2-7, Fleming 1-5, Jones 1-6, Duruji 0-1, Kennedy 0-1).
Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 3 (Gatkek 2, Fleming).
Turnovers: 13 (Duruji 6, Appleby 5, Gatkek, McKissic).
Steals: 9 (Jones 3, Appleby 2, Fleming 2, Kennedy, McKissic).
Technical Fouls: Appleby, 11:35 first.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|TENNESSEE
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Nkamhoua
|22
|3-7
|0-0
|1-4
|3
|1
|6
|Plavsic
|9
|0-0
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|2
|0
|Chandler
|30
|5-13
|6-6
|1-1
|5
|3
|17
|James
|38
|3-8
|2-2
|1-9
|4
|3
|9
|Vescovi
|28
|6-10
|6-6
|0-3
|4
|2
|23
|Zeigler
|26
|4-7
|0-0
|1-6
|4
|3
|11
|Powell
|22
|1-4
|0-0
|2-4
|2
|0
|3
|Fulkerson
|18
|3-5
|3-3
|2-2
|0
|2
|9
|Huntley-Hatfield
|4
|0-0
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|0
|0
|Bailey
|2
|0-1
|0-1
|1-1
|0
|0
|0
|Mashack
|1
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|25-55
|17-18
|9-32
|22
|16
|78
Percentages: FG .455, FT .944.
3-Point Goals: 11-24, .458 (Vescovi 5-8, Zeigler 3-5, Powell 1-2, Chandler 1-3, James 1-5, Bailey 0-1).
Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: 2.
Blocked Shots: 5 (Fulkerson 3, James, Zeigler).
Turnovers: 14 (James 4, Chandler 3, Vescovi 2, Zeigler 2, Fulkerson, Huntley-Hatfield, Nkamhoua).
Steals: 6 (Powell 2, Zeigler 2, James, Plavsic).
Technical Fouls: Vescovi, 11:35 first; Plavsic, 2:45 first.
|Florida
|42
|29
|—
|71
|Tennessee
|34
|44
|—
|78
A_20,789 (21,678).