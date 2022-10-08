Utah01081432
UCLA77141442

First Quarter

UCLA_Thompson-Robinson 7 run (Barr-Mira kick), :10.

Second Quarter

UTAH_FG Noyes 23, 10:00.

UCLA_Bobo 7 pass from Thompson-Robinson (Barr-Mira kick), 7:34.

UTAH_T.Thomas 5 run (Noyes kick), 3:14.

Third Quarter

UCLA_Brown 5 pass from Thompson-Robinson (Barr-Mira kick), 10:50.

UTAH_Rising 6 run (Rising run), 5:01.

UCLA_Bobo 10 pass from Thompson-Robinson (Barr-Mira kick), 1:07.

Fourth Quarter

UTAH_Rising 9 run (Noyes kick), 11:39.

UCLA_Loya 70 pass from Thompson-Robinson (Barr-Mira kick), 11:17.

UCLA_Charbonnet 1 run (Barr-Mira kick), 9:26.

UTAH_Phillips 80 interception return (Noyes kick), :31.

A_42,038.

UTAHUCLA
First downs3121
Total Net Yards479502
Rushes-yards43-19238-203
Passing287299
Punt Returns2-230-0
Kickoff Returns1-143-103
Interceptions Ret.1-801-0
Comp-Att-Int23-34-118-23-1
Sacked-Yards Lost2-122-12
Punts2-37.02-49.0
Fumbles-Lost1-10-0
Penalties-Yards4-2911-68
Time of Possession33:5126:09

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_Utah, Thomas 18-91, Rising 13-59, Bernard 11-42, M.Parks 1-0. UCLA, Charbonnet 22-198, Thompson-Robinson 11-8, Ke.Jones 3-0, (Team) 2-(minus 3).

PASSING_Utah, Rising 23-32-1-287, (Team) 0-2-0-0. UCLA, Thompson-Robinson 18-23-1-299.

RECEIVING_Utah, Vele 6-87, Kincaid 4-67, M.Parks 3-46, Cope 3-36, Dixon 3-18, Thomas 2-16, Bernard 1-11, McClain 1-6. UCLA, Allen 6-41, Bobo 3-22, Ezeike 2-62, Mokiao-Atimalala 2-44, Brown 2-22, Loya 1-70, Ke.Jones 1-24, Norwood 1-14.

MISSED FIELD GOALS_Utah, Noyes 43. UCLA, Barr-Mira 21.

