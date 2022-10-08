|Utah
|0
|10
|8
|14
|—
|32
|UCLA
|7
|7
|14
|14
|—
|42
First Quarter
UCLA_Thompson-Robinson 7 run (Barr-Mira kick), :10.
Second Quarter
UTAH_FG Noyes 23, 10:00.
UCLA_Bobo 7 pass from Thompson-Robinson (Barr-Mira kick), 7:34.
UTAH_T.Thomas 5 run (Noyes kick), 3:14.
Third Quarter
UCLA_Brown 5 pass from Thompson-Robinson (Barr-Mira kick), 10:50.
UTAH_Rising 6 run (Rising run), 5:01.
UCLA_Bobo 10 pass from Thompson-Robinson (Barr-Mira kick), 1:07.
Fourth Quarter
UTAH_Rising 9 run (Noyes kick), 11:39.
UCLA_Loya 70 pass from Thompson-Robinson (Barr-Mira kick), 11:17.
UCLA_Charbonnet 1 run (Barr-Mira kick), 9:26.
UTAH_Phillips 80 interception return (Noyes kick), :31.
A_42,038.
|UTAH
|UCLA
|First downs
|31
|21
|Total Net Yards
|479
|502
|Rushes-yards
|43-192
|38-203
|Passing
|287
|299
|Punt Returns
|2-23
|0-0
|Kickoff Returns
|1-14
|3-103
|Interceptions Ret.
|1-80
|1-0
|Comp-Att-Int
|23-34-1
|18-23-1
|Sacked-Yards Lost
|2-12
|2-12
|Punts
|2-37.0
|2-49.0
|Fumbles-Lost
|1-1
|0-0
|Penalties-Yards
|4-29
|11-68
|Time of Possession
|33:51
|26:09
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING_Utah, Thomas 18-91, Rising 13-59, Bernard 11-42, M.Parks 1-0. UCLA, Charbonnet 22-198, Thompson-Robinson 11-8, Ke.Jones 3-0, (Team) 2-(minus 3).
PASSING_Utah, Rising 23-32-1-287, (Team) 0-2-0-0. UCLA, Thompson-Robinson 18-23-1-299.
RECEIVING_Utah, Vele 6-87, Kincaid 4-67, M.Parks 3-46, Cope 3-36, Dixon 3-18, Thomas 2-16, Bernard 1-11, McClain 1-6. UCLA, Allen 6-41, Bobo 3-22, Ezeike 2-62, Mokiao-Atimalala 2-44, Brown 2-22, Loya 1-70, Ke.Jones 1-24, Norwood 1-14.
MISSED FIELD GOALS_Utah, Noyes 43. UCLA, Barr-Mira 21.
