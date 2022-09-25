|Stanford
|0
|7
|0
|15
|—
|22
|Washington
|7
|10
|13
|10
|—
|40
First Quarter
WASH_Nixon 3 run (Henry kick), 10:32.
Second Quarter
WASH_FG Henry 35, 13:26.
WASH_Taulapapa 34 run (Henry kick), 5:53.
STAN_Wilson 23 pass from McKee (Karty kick), 4:00.
Third Quarter
WASH_FG Henry 47, 10:54.
WASH_Odunze 30 pass from Penix (Henry kick), 6:43.
WASH_FG Henry 32, 2:49.
Fourth Quarter
STAN_Humphreys 17 pass from McKee (Tremayne pass from McKee), 13:58.
WASH_FG Henry 26, 11:21.
WASH_G.Jackson 21 pass from Penix (Henry kick), 7:41.
STAN_Wilson 78 pass from McKee (Karty kick), 2:08.
A_65,438.
|STAN
|WASH
|First downs
|18
|23
|Total Net Yards
|372
|478
|Rushes-yards
|36-86
|32-169
|Passing
|286
|309
|Punt Returns
|2-8
|2-10
|Kickoff Returns
|6-106
|0-0
|Interceptions Ret.
|0-0
|1-0
|Comp-Att-Int
|17-26-1
|22-37-0
|Sacked-Yards Lost
|8-37
|0-0
|Punts
|4-45.5
|3-43.0
|Fumbles-Lost
|2-2
|0-0
|Penalties-Yards
|2-23
|5-32
|Time of Possession
|26:16
|33:44
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING_Stanford, Filkins 20-100, Wilson 1-12, Robinson 1-4, Patu 1-3, McKee 13-(minus 33). Washington, Taulapapa 13-120, Nixon 4-21, G.Jackson 3-14, Newton 5-13, Adams 2-4, McMillan 1-2, Culp 1-2, (Team) 2-(minus 2), Penix 1-(minus 5).
PASSING_Stanford, McKee 17-26-1-286. Washington, Penix 22-37-0-309.
RECEIVING_Stanford, Wilson 6-176, Higgins 4-37, Filkins 2-29, Humphreys 1-17, Yurosek 1-16, Starr 1-4, Tremayne 1-4, Barrow 1-3. Washington, Odunze 8-161, McMillan 5-59, G.Jackson 4-39, Westover 3-30, Polk 1-11, Culp 1-9.
MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.