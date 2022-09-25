Stanford0701522
Washington710131040

First Quarter

WASH_Nixon 3 run (Henry kick), 10:32.

Second Quarter

WASH_FG Henry 35, 13:26.

WASH_Taulapapa 34 run (Henry kick), 5:53.

STAN_Wilson 23 pass from McKee (Karty kick), 4:00.

Third Quarter

WASH_FG Henry 47, 10:54.

WASH_Odunze 30 pass from Penix (Henry kick), 6:43.

WASH_FG Henry 32, 2:49.

Fourth Quarter

STAN_Humphreys 17 pass from McKee (Tremayne pass from McKee), 13:58.

WASH_FG Henry 26, 11:21.

WASH_G.Jackson 21 pass from Penix (Henry kick), 7:41.

STAN_Wilson 78 pass from McKee (Karty kick), 2:08.

A_65,438.

STANWASH
First downs1823
Total Net Yards372478
Rushes-yards36-8632-169
Passing286309
Punt Returns2-82-10
Kickoff Returns6-1060-0
Interceptions Ret.0-01-0
Comp-Att-Int17-26-122-37-0
Sacked-Yards Lost8-370-0
Punts4-45.53-43.0
Fumbles-Lost2-20-0
Penalties-Yards2-235-32
Time of Possession26:1633:44

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_Stanford, Filkins 20-100, Wilson 1-12, Robinson 1-4, Patu 1-3, McKee 13-(minus 33). Washington, Taulapapa 13-120, Nixon 4-21, G.Jackson 3-14, Newton 5-13, Adams 2-4, McMillan 1-2, Culp 1-2, (Team) 2-(minus 2), Penix 1-(minus 5).

PASSING_Stanford, McKee 17-26-1-286. Washington, Penix 22-37-0-309.

RECEIVING_Stanford, Wilson 6-176, Higgins 4-37, Filkins 2-29, Humphreys 1-17, Yurosek 1-16, Starr 1-4, Tremayne 1-4, Barrow 1-3. Washington, Odunze 8-161, McMillan 5-59, G.Jackson 4-39, Westover 3-30, Polk 1-11, Culp 1-9.

MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you