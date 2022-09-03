|Cincinnati
|0
|0
|17
|7
|—
|24
|Arkansas
|7
|7
|10
|7
|—
|31
First Quarter
ARK_Jefferson 15 run (Little kick), 6:18.
Second Quarter
ARK_Knox 5 pass from Jefferson (Little kick), :17.
Third Quarter
CIN_Kiner 5 run (Coe kick), 10:59.
ARK_Haselwood 19 pass from Jefferson (Little kick), 8:00.
CIN_Mardner 35 pass from Bryant (Coe kick), 6:50.
CIN_FG Coe 26, 4:44.
ARK_FG Little 32, 1:28.
Fourth Quarter
ARK_Knox 32 pass from Jefferson (Little kick), 9:26.
CIN_L.Taylor 15 pass from Bryant (Coe kick), 5:55.
A_74,751.
|CIN
|ARK
|First downs
|24
|23
|Total Net Yards
|436
|447
|Rushes-yards
|31-111
|45-224
|Passing
|325
|223
|Punt Returns
|2-37
|1-3
|Kickoff Returns
|1-29
|1-16
|Interceptions Ret.
|0-0
|1-51
|Comp-Att-Int
|26-43-1
|18-26-0
|Sacked-Yards Lost
|3-30
|2-19
|Punts
|4-46.25
|6-38.5
|Fumbles-Lost
|1-1
|3-1
|Penalties-Yards
|10-65
|7-63
|Time of Possession
|31:24
|28:36
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING_Cincinnati, Kiner 12-59, McClelland 5-44, Prater 1-8, Tucker 1-8, R.Montgomery 4-7, M.Montgomery 3-4, Bryant 5-(minus 19). Arkansas, R.Sanders 20-117, Jefferson 18-62, Green 3-18, Dubinion 2-16, Hornsby 1-13, Haselwood 1-(minus 2).
PASSING_Cincinnati, Bryant 26-43-1-325. Arkansas, Jefferson 18-26-0-223.
RECEIVING_Cincinnati, T.Scott 5-77, Whyle 5-38, Tucker 4-66, McClelland 4-42, L.Taylor 3-20, Pauling 3-19, Mardner 1-35, Ja.Thompson 1-28. Arkansas, Knox 6-75, Landers 3-43, Haselwood 3-42, R.Sanders 3-12, W.Thompson 2-22, Dubinion 1-29.
MISSED FIELD GOALS_Cincinnati, Coe 48, Coe 25.
