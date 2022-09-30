|Utah St.
|7
|10
|3
|6
|—
|26
|BYU
|14
|3
|14
|7
|—
|38
First Quarter
USU_Legas 7 run (Coles kick), 10:39.
BYU_Hill 31 pass from J.Hall (Oldroyd kick), 9:56.
BYU_Tooley 34 interception return (Oldroyd kick), 8:35.
Second Quarter
USU_FG Coles 50, 9:34.
USU_Cobbs 14 pass from Legas (Coles kick), 5:04.
BYU_FG Oldroyd 45, 2:32.
Third Quarter
BYU_Erickson 14 pass from J.Hall (Oldroyd kick), 12:19.
USU_FG Coles 33, 10:03.
BYU_Epps 8 pass from J.Hall (Oldroyd kick), 6:12.
Fourth Quarter
BYU_Brooks 18 run (Oldroyd kick), 8:18.
USU_Cobbs 27 pass from Legas (run failed), 1:09.
A_59,417.
|USU
|BYU
|First downs
|24
|20
|Total Net Yards
|392
|397
|Rushes-yards
|49-204
|32-117
|Passing
|188
|280
|Punt Returns
|3-25
|1-12
|Kickoff Returns
|1-17
|3-82
|Interceptions Ret.
|0-0
|2-48
|Comp-Att-Int
|19-32-2
|18-28-0
|Sacked-Yards Lost
|2-7
|2-15
|Punts
|4-37.75
|3-44.0
|Fumbles-Lost
|1-1
|1-0
|Penalties-Yards
|8-68
|10-82
|Time of Possession
|33:15
|30:34
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING_Utah St., Tyler 18-104, Legas 20-52, Briggs 10-46, L.Williams 1-2. BYU, Brooks 11-90, Davis 8-39, C.Jackson 2-4, G.Romney 1-2, Katoa 4-0, (Team) 3-(minus 3), J.Hall 3-(minus 15).
PASSING_Utah St., Legas 19-31-2-188, (Team) 0-1-0-0. BYU, J.Hall 17-27-0-274, Hill 1-1-0-6.
RECEIVING_Utah St., Cobbs 10-96, Vaughn 5-46, Tyler 2-18, McGriff 1-28, Briggs 1-0. BYU, Epps 5-86, G.Romney 4-51, Cosper 3-56, Hill 2-46, I.Rex 2-21, Erickson 1-14, J.Hall 1-6.
MISSED FIELD GOALS_BYU, Oldroyd 35, Oldroyd 33.
