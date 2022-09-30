Utah St.7103626
BYU14314738

First Quarter

USU_Legas 7 run (Coles kick), 10:39.

BYU_Hill 31 pass from J.Hall (Oldroyd kick), 9:56.

BYU_Tooley 34 interception return (Oldroyd kick), 8:35.

Second Quarter

USU_FG Coles 50, 9:34.

USU_Cobbs 14 pass from Legas (Coles kick), 5:04.

BYU_FG Oldroyd 45, 2:32.

Third Quarter

BYU_Erickson 14 pass from J.Hall (Oldroyd kick), 12:19.

USU_FG Coles 33, 10:03.

BYU_Epps 8 pass from J.Hall (Oldroyd kick), 6:12.

Fourth Quarter

BYU_Brooks 18 run (Oldroyd kick), 8:18.

USU_Cobbs 27 pass from Legas (run failed), 1:09.

A_59,417.

USUBYU
First downs2420
Total Net Yards392397
Rushes-yards49-20432-117
Passing188280
Punt Returns3-251-12
Kickoff Returns1-173-82
Interceptions Ret.0-02-48
Comp-Att-Int19-32-218-28-0
Sacked-Yards Lost2-72-15
Punts4-37.753-44.0
Fumbles-Lost1-11-0
Penalties-Yards8-6810-82
Time of Possession33:1530:34

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_Utah St., Tyler 18-104, Legas 20-52, Briggs 10-46, L.Williams 1-2. BYU, Brooks 11-90, Davis 8-39, C.Jackson 2-4, G.Romney 1-2, Katoa 4-0, (Team) 3-(minus 3), J.Hall 3-(minus 15).

PASSING_Utah St., Legas 19-31-2-188, (Team) 0-1-0-0. BYU, J.Hall 17-27-0-274, Hill 1-1-0-6.

RECEIVING_Utah St., Cobbs 10-96, Vaughn 5-46, Tyler 2-18, McGriff 1-28, Briggs 1-0. BYU, Epps 5-86, G.Romney 4-51, Cosper 3-56, Hill 2-46, I.Rex 2-21, Erickson 1-14, J.Hall 1-6.

MISSED FIELD GOALS_BYU, Oldroyd 35, Oldroyd 33.

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

