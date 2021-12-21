FGFTReb
BYU (10-1)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Gustin257-111-26-182115
Albiero223-30-00-0217
Gonzales269-172-32-55121
Graham233-62-20-14210
Harding252-112-22-3307
Hamson132-20-03-5234
Millett40-00-00-0000
Smiler171-42-20-0105
Bubakar70-31-20-1001
Calvert143-61-21-3128
Falatea111-40-00-4202
Mackey-Williams74-50-00-0119
Vorwaller60-00-01-1000
Team00-00-01-4000
Totals20035-7211-1516-45231189

Percentages: FG 48.611, FT .733.

3-Point Goals: 8-25, .320 (Graham 2-5, Albiero 1-1, Gonzales 1-2, Harding 1-7, Smiler 1-3, Calvert 1-1, Mackey-Williams 1-1, Bubakar 0-2, Falatea 0-3)

Blocked Shots: 3 (Hamson 2, Calvert 1)

Turnovers: 9 (Albiero 3, Falatea 2, Harding 1, Calvert 1, Mackey-Williams 1, Vorwaller 1)

Steals: 10 (Gonzales 4, Harding 2, Gustin 1, Graham 1, Calvert 1, Mackey-Williams 1)

Technical Fouls: None

FGFTReb
MONTANA ST. (7-6)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Bad Bear303-123-42-50210
Limardo312-40-00-4016
Mocchi203-90-01-2147
Beattie283-70-01-2327
White315-183-45-103113
Stumne41-20-01-3002
Van Sickle192-70-01-5315
Deden72-30-02-2014
Hughes40-12-21-1112
Janssen195-80-02-21011
Ranson70-00-00-0010
Team00-00-01-4000
Totals20026-718-1017-40121467

Percentages: FG 36.620, FT .800.

3-Point Goals: 7-23, .304 (Limardo 2-3, Bad Bear 1-3, Mocchi 1-3, Beattie 1-4, Van Sickle 1-4, Janssen 1-2, White 0-3, Stumne 0-1)

Blocked Shots: 2 (Bad Bear 1, Deden 1)

Turnovers: 14 (White 3, Janssen 3, Bad Bear 2, Limardo 2, Van Sickle 2, Mocchi 1, Hughes 1)

Steals: 7 (White 3, Limardo 1, Beattie 1, Janssen 1, Ranson 1)

Technical Fouls: None

BYU2224241989
Montana St.1616152067

A_1,362

Officials_Ashley Ellis, Kelly Broomfield, Michael Price

Copyright 2017 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you