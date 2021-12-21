|FG
|FT
|Reb
|BYU (10-1)
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Gustin
|25
|7-11
|1-2
|6-18
|2
|1
|15
|Albiero
|22
|3-3
|0-0
|0-0
|2
|1
|7
|Gonzales
|26
|9-17
|2-3
|2-5
|5
|1
|21
|Graham
|23
|3-6
|2-2
|0-1
|4
|2
|10
|Harding
|25
|2-11
|2-2
|2-3
|3
|0
|7
|Hamson
|13
|2-2
|0-0
|3-5
|2
|3
|4
|Millett
|4
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Smiler
|17
|1-4
|2-2
|0-0
|1
|0
|5
|Bubakar
|7
|0-3
|1-2
|0-1
|0
|0
|1
|Calvert
|14
|3-6
|1-2
|1-3
|1
|2
|8
|Falatea
|11
|1-4
|0-0
|0-4
|2
|0
|2
|Mackey-Williams
|7
|4-5
|0-0
|0-0
|1
|1
|9
|Vorwaller
|6
|0-0
|0-0
|1-1
|0
|0
|0
|Team
|0
|0-0
|0-0
|1-4
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|35-72
|11-15
|16-45
|23
|11
|89
Percentages: FG 48.611, FT .733.
3-Point Goals: 8-25, .320 (Graham 2-5, Albiero 1-1, Gonzales 1-2, Harding 1-7, Smiler 1-3, Calvert 1-1, Mackey-Williams 1-1, Bubakar 0-2, Falatea 0-3)
Blocked Shots: 3 (Hamson 2, Calvert 1)
Turnovers: 9 (Albiero 3, Falatea 2, Harding 1, Calvert 1, Mackey-Williams 1, Vorwaller 1)
Steals: 10 (Gonzales 4, Harding 2, Gustin 1, Graham 1, Calvert 1, Mackey-Williams 1)
Technical Fouls: None
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|MONTANA ST. (7-6)
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Bad Bear
|30
|3-12
|3-4
|2-5
|0
|2
|10
|Limardo
|31
|2-4
|0-0
|0-4
|0
|1
|6
|Mocchi
|20
|3-9
|0-0
|1-2
|1
|4
|7
|Beattie
|28
|3-7
|0-0
|1-2
|3
|2
|7
|White
|31
|5-18
|3-4
|5-10
|3
|1
|13
|Stumne
|4
|1-2
|0-0
|1-3
|0
|0
|2
|Van Sickle
|19
|2-7
|0-0
|1-5
|3
|1
|5
|Deden
|7
|2-3
|0-0
|2-2
|0
|1
|4
|Hughes
|4
|0-1
|2-2
|1-1
|1
|1
|2
|Janssen
|19
|5-8
|0-0
|2-2
|1
|0
|11
|Ranson
|7
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|1
|0
|Team
|0
|0-0
|0-0
|1-4
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|26-71
|8-10
|17-40
|12
|14
|67
Percentages: FG 36.620, FT .800.
3-Point Goals: 7-23, .304 (Limardo 2-3, Bad Bear 1-3, Mocchi 1-3, Beattie 1-4, Van Sickle 1-4, Janssen 1-2, White 0-3, Stumne 0-1)
Blocked Shots: 2 (Bad Bear 1, Deden 1)
Turnovers: 14 (White 3, Janssen 3, Bad Bear 2, Limardo 2, Van Sickle 2, Mocchi 1, Hughes 1)
Steals: 7 (White 3, Limardo 1, Beattie 1, Janssen 1, Ranson 1)
Technical Fouls: None
|BYU
|22
|24
|24
|19
|—
|89
|Montana St.
|16
|16
|15
|20
|—
|67
A_1,362
Officials_Ashley Ellis, Kelly Broomfield, Michael Price