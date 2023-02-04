|FG
|FT
|Reb
|FAU
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Goldin
|25
|6-7
|3-4
|0-6
|1
|2
|15
|Boyd
|25
|1-5
|0-0
|0-4
|3
|2
|2
|Gaffney
|25
|1-3
|0-0
|1-2
|4
|2
|2
|Martin
|29
|4-7
|2-2
|2-6
|0
|2
|13
|Weatherspoon
|18
|4-8
|0-0
|1-3
|1
|0
|10
|Davis
|23
|4-6
|0-0
|0-4
|1
|2
|8
|Forrest
|19
|3-4
|0-0
|0-0
|2
|0
|8
|Greenlee
|15
|2-3
|0-0
|0-1
|1
|1
|6
|Rosado
|13
|1-3
|1-2
|0-1
|0
|2
|3
|Carroll
|4
|0-1
|0-0
|0-2
|0
|0
|0
|Gaines
|2
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|1
|0
|Lorient
|1
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Ralat
|1
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|26-47
|6-8
|4-29
|13
|14
|67
Percentages: FG .553, FT .750.
3-Point Goals: 9-20, .450 (Martin 3-5, Greenlee 2-2, Forrest 2-3, Weatherspoon 2-4, Carroll 0-1, Davis 0-1, Boyd 0-4).
Team Rebounds: 0. Team Turnovers: 1.
Blocked Shots: None.
Turnovers: 10 (Davis 3, Boyd, Forrest, Gaffney, Goldin, Greenlee, Rosado, Weatherspoon).
Steals: None.
Technical Fouls: None.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|CHARLOTTE
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Aldrich
|19
|1-1
|2-2
|0-3
|1
|3
|5
|Gipson
|29
|2-4
|0-0
|1-2
|1
|2
|4
|Patterson
|28
|3-7
|1-1
|0-3
|1
|2
|7
|Threadgill
|26
|0-5
|2-2
|0-0
|0
|0
|2
|Williams
|31
|4-11
|4-4
|1-8
|2
|1
|14
|Folkes
|23
|4-6
|0-0
|0-2
|0
|1
|10
|Milicic
|21
|2-7
|0-0
|1-1
|0
|2
|5
|Graves
|20
|2-5
|0-0
|0-1
|1
|4
|5
|Berry
|3
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|1
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|18-46
|9-9
|3-20
|7
|15
|52
Percentages: FG .391, FT 1.000.
3-Point Goals: 7-22, .318 (Folkes 2-2, Williams 2-6, Aldrich 1-1, Graves 1-2, Milicic 1-6, Patterson 0-1, Threadgill 0-4).
Team Rebounds: 0. Team Turnovers: 2.
Blocked Shots: 1 (Milicic).
Turnovers: 7 (Milicic 2, Williams 2, Aldrich, Folkes, Threadgill).
Steals: 5 (Williams 2, Folkes, Gipson, Threadgill).
Technical Fouls: None.
|FAU
|30
|37
|—
|67
|Charlotte
|31
|21
|—
|52
A_4,037 (9,105).
