FGFTReb
FAUMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Goldin256-73-40-61215
Boyd251-50-00-4322
Gaffney251-30-01-2422
Martin294-72-22-60213
Weatherspoon184-80-01-31010
Davis234-60-00-4128
Forrest193-40-00-0208
Greenlee152-30-00-1116
Rosado131-31-20-1023
Carroll40-10-00-2000
Gaines20-00-00-0010
Lorient10-00-00-0000
Ralat10-00-00-0000
Totals20026-476-84-29131467

Percentages: FG .553, FT .750.

3-Point Goals: 9-20, .450 (Martin 3-5, Greenlee 2-2, Forrest 2-3, Weatherspoon 2-4, Carroll 0-1, Davis 0-1, Boyd 0-4).

Team Rebounds: 0. Team Turnovers: 1.

Blocked Shots: None.

Turnovers: 10 (Davis 3, Boyd, Forrest, Gaffney, Goldin, Greenlee, Rosado, Weatherspoon).

Steals: None.

Technical Fouls: None.

FGFTReb
CHARLOTTEMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Aldrich191-12-20-3135
Gipson292-40-01-2124
Patterson283-71-10-3127
Threadgill260-52-20-0002
Williams314-114-41-82114
Folkes234-60-00-20110
Milicic212-70-01-1025
Graves202-50-00-1145
Berry30-00-00-0100
Totals20018-469-93-2071552

Percentages: FG .391, FT 1.000.

3-Point Goals: 7-22, .318 (Folkes 2-2, Williams 2-6, Aldrich 1-1, Graves 1-2, Milicic 1-6, Patterson 0-1, Threadgill 0-4).

Team Rebounds: 0. Team Turnovers: 2.

Blocked Shots: 1 (Milicic).

Turnovers: 7 (Milicic 2, Williams 2, Aldrich, Folkes, Threadgill).

Steals: 5 (Williams 2, Folkes, Gipson, Threadgill).

Technical Fouls: None.

FAU303767
Charlotte312152

A_4,037 (9,105).

Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you