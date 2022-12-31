|FG
|FT
|Reb
|GONZAGA (14-2)
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Ejim
|29
|10-15
|4-5
|4-8
|2
|1
|24
|Hollingsworth
|25
|3-5
|1-2
|0-6
|3
|1
|8
|Maxwell
|31
|8-12
|1-1
|3-5
|2
|3
|22
|Truong
|29
|6-8
|0-0
|0-4
|6
|1
|18
|Williams
|29
|5-11
|0-0
|0-2
|5
|1
|11
|Burton
|20
|1-2
|5-7
|4-7
|2
|0
|7
|Muma
|13
|2-4
|1-2
|0-1
|2
|0
|6
|Riley
|2
|0-1
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Little
|22
|0-3
|0-0
|2-7
|1
|3
|0
|Team
|0
|0-0
|0-0
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|35-61
|12-17
|14-43
|23
|10
|96
Percentages: FG 57.3, FT .706.
3-Point Goals: 14-23, .609 (Truong 6-7, Maxwell 5-9, Hollingsworth 1-1, Williams 1-4, Muma 1-2)
Blocked Shots: 5 (Ejim 3, Williams 1, Little 1)
Turnovers: 15 (Little 4, Truong 3, Ejim 2, Maxwell 2, Williams 2, Hollingsworth 1, Burton 1)
Steals: 7 (Burton 2, Ejim 1, Hollingsworth 1, Maxwell 1, Truong 1, Little 1)
Technical Fouls: 1 (Truong 1)
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|LOYOLA MARYMOUNT (4-11)
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Mark
|27
|2-8
|4-6
|3-7
|3
|2
|8
|Clark
|26
|2-7
|1-2
|3-9
|1
|3
|5
|Gordon
|25
|2-10
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|2
|5
|Johnson
|25
|2-5
|0-0
|0-1
|1
|3
|4
|Rodriguez
|26
|6-13
|0-0
|0-1
|2
|2
|14
|Oliver
|16
|0-3
|0-0
|2-4
|0
|2
|0
|Samuel
|9
|2-6
|0-0
|0-0
|1
|1
|4
|Adams
|17
|2-4
|0-0
|1-1
|2
|0
|5
|Curry
|17
|2-4
|0-0
|0-0
|2
|2
|4
|Toone
|12
|1-5
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|2
|2
|Team
|0
|0-0
|0-0
|5-5
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|21-65
|5-8
|14-30
|12
|19
|51
Percentages: FG 32.3, FT .625.
3-Point Goals: 4-21, .190 (Rodriguez 2-5, Gordon 1-6, Adams 1-2, Mark 0-3, Samuel 0-2, Toone 0-3)
Blocked Shots: 2 (Clark 2)
Turnovers: 15 (Mark 3, Adams 3, Rodriguez 2, Samuel 2, Clark 1, Gordon 1, Johnson 1, Oliver 1, Curry 1)
Steals: 9 (Mark 2, Johnson 2, Adams 2, Clark 1, Rodriguez 1, Oliver 1)
Technical Fouls: None
|Gonzaga
|35
|25
|21
|15
|—
|96
|Loyola Marymount
|13
|12
|16
|10
|—
|51
A_510
Officials_Mjumbe Williams, Ashley Ellis, Robert Scofield
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.