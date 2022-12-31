FGFTReb
GONZAGA (14-2)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Ejim2910-154-54-82124
Hollingsworth253-51-20-6318
Maxwell318-121-13-52322
Truong296-80-00-46118
Williams295-110-00-25111
Burton201-25-74-7207
Muma132-41-20-1206
Riley20-10-00-0000
Little220-30-02-7130
Team00-00-01-3000
Totals20035-6112-1714-43231096

Percentages: FG 57.3, FT .706.

3-Point Goals: 14-23, .609 (Truong 6-7, Maxwell 5-9, Hollingsworth 1-1, Williams 1-4, Muma 1-2)

Blocked Shots: 5 (Ejim 3, Williams 1, Little 1)

Turnovers: 15 (Little 4, Truong 3, Ejim 2, Maxwell 2, Williams 2, Hollingsworth 1, Burton 1)

Steals: 7 (Burton 2, Ejim 1, Hollingsworth 1, Maxwell 1, Truong 1, Little 1)

Technical Fouls: 1 (Truong 1)

FGFTReb
LOYOLA MARYMOUNT (4-11)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Mark272-84-63-7328
Clark262-71-23-9135
Gordon252-100-00-1025
Johnson252-50-00-1134
Rodriguez266-130-00-12214
Oliver160-30-02-4020
Samuel92-60-00-0114
Adams172-40-01-1205
Curry172-40-00-0224
Toone121-50-00-1022
Team00-00-05-5000
Totals20021-655-814-30121951

Percentages: FG 32.3, FT .625.

3-Point Goals: 4-21, .190 (Rodriguez 2-5, Gordon 1-6, Adams 1-2, Mark 0-3, Samuel 0-2, Toone 0-3)

Blocked Shots: 2 (Clark 2)

Turnovers: 15 (Mark 3, Adams 3, Rodriguez 2, Samuel 2, Clark 1, Gordon 1, Johnson 1, Oliver 1, Curry 1)

Steals: 9 (Mark 2, Johnson 2, Adams 2, Clark 1, Rodriguez 1, Oliver 1)

Technical Fouls: None

Gonzaga3525211596
Loyola Marymount1312161051

A_510

Officials_Mjumbe Williams, Ashley Ellis, Robert Scofield

