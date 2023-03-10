MARYLAND (21-12)
Reese 1-4 3-4 5, Scott 4-14 0-0 10, Carey 4-8 0-1 11, Hart 6-14 1-2 16, Young 3-15 5-6 12, Emilien 2-3 0-0 4, Martinez 0-1 2-2 2, Long 0-3 0-0 0. Totals 20-62 11-15 60.
INDIANA (22-10)
Jackson-Davis 8-13 8-13 24, Kopp 3-5 2-2 10, Thompson 2-2 0-0 4, Galloway 0-4 0-1 0, Hood-Schifino 8-15 2-4 19, Reneau 4-9 0-0 8, Bates 2-3 0-0 5, Geronimo 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 27-51 12-20 70.
Halftime_Maryland 34-32. 3-Point Goals_Maryland 9-24 (Carey 3-6, Hart 3-7, Scott 2-6, Young 1-5), Indiana 4-10 (Kopp 2-4, Bates 1-2, Hood-Schifino 1-4). Fouled Out_Emilien. Rebounds_Maryland 27 (Reese 7), Indiana 35 (Reneau 11). Assists_Maryland 12 (Scott, Hart 4), Indiana 17 (Jackson-Davis 7). Total Fouls_Maryland 16, Indiana 16.
