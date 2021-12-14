|FG
|FT
|Reb
|NORTHWESTERN ST.
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Coleman
|34
|8-11
|0-1
|5-12
|0
|2
|16
|King
|22
|0-8
|1-2
|1-2
|0
|1
|1
|Reed
|19
|1-5
|0-0
|0-2
|0
|1
|3
|Teasett
|20
|0-7
|0-0
|0-4
|2
|5
|0
|Garrett
|28
|3-9
|8-10
|4-4
|2
|4
|15
|Zelenbaba
|21
|3-9
|2-2
|2-4
|2
|2
|9
|McDonald
|20
|1-6
|0-0
|0-1
|1
|3
|3
|White
|16
|0-2
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|0
|0
|Zhgenti
|9
|1-2
|0-1
|0-1
|0
|3
|2
|Riley
|6
|0-1
|0-2
|1-2
|0
|0
|0
|Owens
|5
|0-1
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|1
|0
|Polatoglou
|2
|0-0
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|17-61
|11-18
|13-34
|7
|22
|49
Percentages: FG .279, FT .611.
3-Point Goals: 4-25, .160 (Zelenbaba 1-3, Garrett 1-4, Reed 1-4, McDonald 1-5, White 0-1, Zhgenti 0-1, King 0-2, Teasett 0-5).
Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: 1.
Blocked Shots: 1 (Garrett).
Turnovers: 17 (Coleman 4, White 3, King 2, McDonald 2, Zelenbaba 2, Garrett, Reed, Teasett, Zhgenti).
Steals: 3 (Coleman, McDonald, Teasett).
Technical Fouls: None.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|LSU
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Days
|25
|5-16
|1-1
|3-7
|1
|1
|13
|Wilkinson
|19
|1-1
|0-2
|2-5
|1
|1
|3
|Reid
|25
|6-13
|3-3
|3-10
|1
|3
|15
|Murray
|26
|4-10
|1-3
|1-4
|2
|2
|9
|Pinson
|23
|5-6
|2-2
|1-3
|4
|1
|15
|Gaines
|26
|3-10
|2-2
|0-4
|2
|3
|8
|Fudge
|22
|2-3
|4-4
|4-9
|0
|2
|8
|Eason
|20
|7-9
|4-4
|4-5
|0
|2
|18
|Colbert
|5
|0-2
|0-0
|1-2
|0
|0
|0
|Edwards
|5
|0-3
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Ezewiro
|4
|0-1
|0-2
|1-1
|0
|1
|0
|Egemo
|1
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|33-74
|17-23
|20-50
|11
|16
|89
Percentages: FG .446, FT .739.
3-Point Goals: 6-23, .261 (Pinson 3-3, Days 2-8, Wilkinson 1-1, Colbert 0-1, Edwards 0-1, Fudge 0-1, Gaines 0-3, Murray 0-5).
Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: 2.
Blocked Shots: 4 (Reid 2, Colbert, Gaines).
Turnovers: 8 (Fudge 2, Pinson 2, Days, Eason, Murray, Reid).
Steals: 17 (Fudge 6, Pinson 4, Colbert, Days, Eason, Egemo, Gaines, Murray, Reid).
Technical Fouls: None.
|Northwestern St.
|15
|34
|—
|49
|LSU
|41
|48
|—
|89
.