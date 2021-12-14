FGFTReb
NORTHWESTERN ST.MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Coleman348-110-15-120216
King220-81-21-2011
Reed191-50-00-2013
Teasett200-70-00-4250
Garrett283-98-104-42415
Zelenbaba213-92-22-4229
McDonald201-60-00-1133
White160-20-00-1000
Zhgenti91-20-10-1032
Riley60-10-21-2000
Owens50-10-00-0010
Polatoglou20-00-00-1000
Totals20017-6111-1813-3472249

Percentages: FG .279, FT .611.

3-Point Goals: 4-25, .160 (Zelenbaba 1-3, Garrett 1-4, Reed 1-4, McDonald 1-5, White 0-1, Zhgenti 0-1, King 0-2, Teasett 0-5).

Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: 1.

Blocked Shots: 1 (Garrett).

Turnovers: 17 (Coleman 4, White 3, King 2, McDonald 2, Zelenbaba 2, Garrett, Reed, Teasett, Zhgenti).

Steals: 3 (Coleman, McDonald, Teasett).

Technical Fouls: None.

FGFTReb
LSUMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Days255-161-13-71113
Wilkinson191-10-22-5113
Reid256-133-33-101315
Murray264-101-31-4229
Pinson235-62-21-34115
Gaines263-102-20-4238
Fudge222-34-44-9028
Eason207-94-44-50218
Colbert50-20-01-2000
Edwards50-30-00-0000
Ezewiro40-10-21-1010
Egemo10-00-00-0000
Totals20033-7417-2320-50111689

Percentages: FG .446, FT .739.

3-Point Goals: 6-23, .261 (Pinson 3-3, Days 2-8, Wilkinson 1-1, Colbert 0-1, Edwards 0-1, Fudge 0-1, Gaines 0-3, Murray 0-5).

Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: 2.

Blocked Shots: 4 (Reid 2, Colbert, Gaines).

Turnovers: 8 (Fudge 2, Pinson 2, Days, Eason, Murray, Reid).

Steals: 17 (Fudge 6, Pinson 4, Colbert, Days, Eason, Egemo, Gaines, Murray, Reid).

Technical Fouls: None.

Northwestern St.153449
LSU414889

