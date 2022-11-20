MARYLAND (4-1)
Masonius 3-8 2-2 8, Briggs 0-2 0-0 0, Meyers 5-13 0-0 13, Miller 11-21 8-10 32, Pinzan 4-6 0-0 9, Alexander 2-4 0-0 5, McDaniel 0-1 0-0 0, Sellers 1-2 3-4 6, Totals 26-57 13-16 73
BAYLOR (3-1)
Bickle 5-7 0-0 10, Andrews 9-22 3-7 25, Asberry 1-9 0-0 2, Littlepage-Buggs 6-11 4-7 16, Owens 2-8 3-4 9, Ferreira 0-1 1-2 1, Fontleroy 1-7 0-0 2, Van Gytenbeek 1-4 1-2 3, Totals 25-69 12-22 68
|Maryland
|12
|24
|17
|20
|—
|73
|Baylor
|13
|13
|21
|21
|—
|68
3-Point Goals_Maryland 8-15 (Masonius 0-1, Meyers 3-5, Miller 2-4, Pinzan 1-1, Alexander 1-2, Sellers 1-2), Baylor 6-29 (Andrews 4-14, Asberry 0-6, Littlepage-Buggs 0-1, Owens 2-3, Ferreira 0-1, Fontleroy 0-3, Van Gytenbeek 0-1). Assists_Maryland 16 (Pinzan 6), Baylor 18 (Andrews 6, Owens 6). Fouled Out_Baylor Bickle. Rebounds_Maryland 43 (Meyers 10, Miller 10), Baylor 37 (Littlepage-Buggs 12). Total Fouls_Maryland 19, Baylor 18. Technical Fouls_None. A_4,500.
