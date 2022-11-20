FGFTReb
MARYLAND (4-1)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Masonius393-82-24-8138
Briggs140-20-01-3120
Meyers325-130-02-104313
Miller3511-218-104-103332
Pinzan274-60-01-2619
Alexander272-40-01-1035
McDaniel60-10-00-4020
Sellers201-23-40-3126
Team00-00-01-2000
Totals20026-5713-1614-43161973

Percentages: FG 45.614, FT .813.

3-Point Goals: 8-15, .533 (Meyers 3-5, Miller 2-4, Pinzan 1-1, Alexander 1-2, Sellers 1-2, Masonius 0-1)

Blocked Shots: 2 (Briggs 1, Sellers 1)

Turnovers: 19 (Miller 6, Sellers 4, Meyers 3, Pinzan 2, Masonius 1, Briggs 1, Alexander 1, McDaniel 1)

Steals: 2 (Miller 1, Sellers 1)

Technical Fouls: None

FGFTReb
BAYLOR (3-1)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Bickle205-70-01-31510
Andrews379-223-71-36225
Asberry341-90-01-2312
Littlepage-Buggs326-114-77-120416
Owens272-83-41-3629
Ferreira170-11-21-3121
Fontleroy221-70-04-8122
Van Gytenbeek111-41-20-1003
Team00-00-02-2000
Totals20025-6912-2218-37181868

Percentages: FG 36.232, FT .545.

3-Point Goals: 6-29, .207 (Andrews 4-14, Owens 2-3, Asberry 0-6, Littlepage-Buggs 0-1, Ferreira 0-1, Fontleroy 0-3, Van Gytenbeek 0-1)

Blocked Shots: 1 (Owens 1)

Turnovers: 10 (Andrews 2, Owens 2, Ferreira 2, Asberry 1, Littlepage-Buggs 1, Fontleroy 1, Van Gytenbeek 1)

Steals: 10 (Andrews 4, Owens 4, Littlepage-Buggs 1, Ferreira 1)

Technical Fouls: None

Maryland1224172073
Baylor1313212168

A_4,500

Officials_Maj Forsberg, Felicia Grinter, Gina Cross

