|FG
|FT
|Reb
|MARYLAND (4-1)
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Masonius
|39
|3-8
|2-2
|4-8
|1
|3
|8
|Briggs
|14
|0-2
|0-0
|1-3
|1
|2
|0
|Meyers
|32
|5-13
|0-0
|2-10
|4
|3
|13
|Miller
|35
|11-21
|8-10
|4-10
|3
|3
|32
|Pinzan
|27
|4-6
|0-0
|1-2
|6
|1
|9
|Alexander
|27
|2-4
|0-0
|1-1
|0
|3
|5
|McDaniel
|6
|0-1
|0-0
|0-4
|0
|2
|0
|Sellers
|20
|1-2
|3-4
|0-3
|1
|2
|6
|Team
|0
|0-0
|0-0
|1-2
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|26-57
|13-16
|14-43
|16
|19
|73
Percentages: FG 45.614, FT .813.
3-Point Goals: 8-15, .533 (Meyers 3-5, Miller 2-4, Pinzan 1-1, Alexander 1-2, Sellers 1-2, Masonius 0-1)
Blocked Shots: 2 (Briggs 1, Sellers 1)
Turnovers: 19 (Miller 6, Sellers 4, Meyers 3, Pinzan 2, Masonius 1, Briggs 1, Alexander 1, McDaniel 1)
Steals: 2 (Miller 1, Sellers 1)
Technical Fouls: None
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|BAYLOR (3-1)
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Bickle
|20
|5-7
|0-0
|1-3
|1
|5
|10
|Andrews
|37
|9-22
|3-7
|1-3
|6
|2
|25
|Asberry
|34
|1-9
|0-0
|1-2
|3
|1
|2
|Littlepage-Buggs
|32
|6-11
|4-7
|7-12
|0
|4
|16
|Owens
|27
|2-8
|3-4
|1-3
|6
|2
|9
|Ferreira
|17
|0-1
|1-2
|1-3
|1
|2
|1
|Fontleroy
|22
|1-7
|0-0
|4-8
|1
|2
|2
|Van Gytenbeek
|11
|1-4
|1-2
|0-1
|0
|0
|3
|Team
|0
|0-0
|0-0
|2-2
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|25-69
|12-22
|18-37
|18
|18
|68
Percentages: FG 36.232, FT .545.
3-Point Goals: 6-29, .207 (Andrews 4-14, Owens 2-3, Asberry 0-6, Littlepage-Buggs 0-1, Ferreira 0-1, Fontleroy 0-3, Van Gytenbeek 0-1)
Blocked Shots: 1 (Owens 1)
Turnovers: 10 (Andrews 2, Owens 2, Ferreira 2, Asberry 1, Littlepage-Buggs 1, Fontleroy 1, Van Gytenbeek 1)
Steals: 10 (Andrews 4, Owens 4, Littlepage-Buggs 1, Ferreira 1)
Technical Fouls: None
|Maryland
|12
|24
|17
|20
|—
|73
|Baylor
|13
|13
|21
|21
|—
|68
A_4,500
Officials_Maj Forsberg, Felicia Grinter, Gina Cross
