Oklahoma281021766
Tulsa0143017

First Quarter

OKLA_Farooq 34 pass from Gabriel (Schmit kick), 12:31.

OKLA_Stoops 4 pass from Gabriel (Schmit kick), 4:49.

OKLA_Stutsman 30 interception return (Schmit kick), 3:34.

OKLA_Stoops 4 pass from Gabriel (Schmit kick), 1:25.

Second Quarter

TLSA_Shoulders 19 pass from C.Williams (Meyer kick), 12:30.

OKLA_Ni.Anderson 28 pass from Gabriel (Schmit kick), 9:32.

TLSA_D.Williams 18 pass from C.Williams (Meyer kick), 5:30.

OKLA_FG Schmit 20, :00.

Third Quarter

TLSA_FG Meyer 21, 9:54.

OKLA_Ni.Anderson 42 pass from Gabriel (Schmit kick), 7:08.

OKLA_Barnes 1 run (Schmit kick), 3:23.

OKLA_Ni.Anderson 50 pass from Arnold (Schmit kick), 2:07.

Fourth Quarter

OKLA_Sawchuk 1 run (Schmit kick), 14:09.

A_30,855.

OKLATLSA
First downs2717
Total Net Yards595292
Rushes-yards28-11946-75
Passing476217
Punt Returns2-80-0
Kickoff Returns3-1051-16
Interceptions Ret.5-671-0
Comp-Att-Int30-35-117-27-5
Sacked-Yards Lost0-03-21
Punts1-36.05-41.8
Fumbles-Lost1-11-0
Penalties-Yards7-657-33
Time of Possession26:5433:06

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_Oklahoma, Barnes 13-68, Sawchuk 9-25, Smothers 2-20, Pettaway 1-10, Arnold 1-0, (Team) 2-(minus 4). Tulsa, B.Jackson 10-40, Watkins 15-32, Gary 6-12, Ford 9-10, Fuller 1-(minus 4), C.Williams 5-(minus 15).

PASSING_Oklahoma, Gabriel 28-31-1-421, Arnold 2-4-0-55. Tulsa, C.Williams 11-17-2-196, Fuller 6-10-3-21.

RECEIVING_Oklahoma, Stoops 8-53, Farooq 6-126, Anthony 4-112, Ni.Anderson 3-120, Sawchuk 2-9, Freeman 2-1, Gibson 1-34, Stogner 1-10, Barnes 1-5, Pettaway 1-5, Bunkley-Shelton 1-1. Tulsa, D.Williams 6-71, Shoulders 3-52, Hall 3-23, Benjamin 2-61, C.Powers 1-8, McGary 1-3, Watkins 1-(minus 1).

MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.

Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

