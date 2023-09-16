|Oklahoma
|28
|10
|21
|7
|—
|66
|Tulsa
|0
|14
|3
|0
|—
|17
First Quarter
OKLA_Farooq 34 pass from Gabriel (Schmit kick), 12:31.
OKLA_Stoops 4 pass from Gabriel (Schmit kick), 4:49.
OKLA_Stutsman 30 interception return (Schmit kick), 3:34.
OKLA_Stoops 4 pass from Gabriel (Schmit kick), 1:25.
Second Quarter
TLSA_Shoulders 19 pass from C.Williams (Meyer kick), 12:30.
OKLA_Ni.Anderson 28 pass from Gabriel (Schmit kick), 9:32.
TLSA_D.Williams 18 pass from C.Williams (Meyer kick), 5:30.
OKLA_FG Schmit 20, :00.
Third Quarter
TLSA_FG Meyer 21, 9:54.
OKLA_Ni.Anderson 42 pass from Gabriel (Schmit kick), 7:08.
OKLA_Barnes 1 run (Schmit kick), 3:23.
OKLA_Ni.Anderson 50 pass from Arnold (Schmit kick), 2:07.
Fourth Quarter
OKLA_Sawchuk 1 run (Schmit kick), 14:09.
A_30,855.
|OKLA
|TLSA
|First downs
|27
|17
|Total Net Yards
|595
|292
|Rushes-yards
|28-119
|46-75
|Passing
|476
|217
|Punt Returns
|2-8
|0-0
|Kickoff Returns
|3-105
|1-16
|Interceptions Ret.
|5-67
|1-0
|Comp-Att-Int
|30-35-1
|17-27-5
|Sacked-Yards Lost
|0-0
|3-21
|Punts
|1-36.0
|5-41.8
|Fumbles-Lost
|1-1
|1-0
|Penalties-Yards
|7-65
|7-33
|Time of Possession
|26:54
|33:06
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING_Oklahoma, Barnes 13-68, Sawchuk 9-25, Smothers 2-20, Pettaway 1-10, Arnold 1-0, (Team) 2-(minus 4). Tulsa, B.Jackson 10-40, Watkins 15-32, Gary 6-12, Ford 9-10, Fuller 1-(minus 4), C.Williams 5-(minus 15).
PASSING_Oklahoma, Gabriel 28-31-1-421, Arnold 2-4-0-55. Tulsa, C.Williams 11-17-2-196, Fuller 6-10-3-21.
RECEIVING_Oklahoma, Stoops 8-53, Farooq 6-126, Anthony 4-112, Ni.Anderson 3-120, Sawchuk 2-9, Freeman 2-1, Gibson 1-34, Stogner 1-10, Barnes 1-5, Pettaway 1-5, Bunkley-Shelton 1-1. Tulsa, D.Williams 6-71, Shoulders 3-52, Hall 3-23, Benjamin 2-61, C.Powers 1-8, McGary 1-3, Watkins 1-(minus 1).
MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.
