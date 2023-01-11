FGFTReb
OKLAHOMA (13-2)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Liz Scott154-75-64-74213
Llanusa388-141-22-36320
Robertson324-80-01-92110
Tot333-80-00-3518
Williams216-100-01-64413
Johnson30-12-20-0002
Culliton62-30-00-1004
Joens120-30-00-1000
Reyna Scott40-10-00-0010
Tucker110-20-02-3040
Vann258-163-47-116219
Team00-00-02-3000
Totals20035-7311-1419-47271889

Percentages: FG 47.945, FT .786.

3-Point Goals: 8-24, .333 (Llanusa 3-6, Robertson 2-6, Tot 2-5, Williams 1-3, Joens 0-1, Tucker 0-1, Vann 0-2)

Blocked Shots: 4 (Vann 3, Williams 1)

Turnovers: 12 (L.Scott 2, Tucker 2, Vann 2, Culliton 1, Llanusa 1, Robertson 1, R.Scott 1, Tot 1, Williams 1)

Steals: 4 (Joens 2, Llanusa 1, Tot 1)

Technical Fouls: None

FGFTReb
TEXAS TECH (13-4)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Ferrell171-40-00-3352
Gerlich325-124-40-66418
Lewis82-40-01-2104
Shavers194-103-31-51112
Veitenheimer300-10-01-1410
Tofaeono112-40-00-0024
Chevalier80-00-00-0300
Freelon01-10-00-0002
Maupin183-92-20-1119
McKinney232-60-00-1005
Scott348-113-40-41223
Team00-00-02-3000
Totals20028-6212-135-26201679

Percentages: FG 45.161, FT .923.

3-Point Goals: 11-20, .550 (Gerlich 4-7, Scott 4-6, Shavers 1-1, Maupin 1-1, McKinney 1-3, Ferrell 0-1, Veitenheimer 0-1)

Blocked Shots: None.

Turnovers: 10 (Scott 4, Lewis 2, Maupin 2, Ferrell 1, Tofaeono 1)

Steals: 4 (Veitenheimer 2, Ferrell 1, Gerlich 1)

Technical Fouls: None

Oklahoma1919242789
Texas Tech1923191879

A_4,098

Officials_Ifeyinwa Seales, Lisa Jones, Gina Cross

