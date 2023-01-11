|FG
|FT
|Reb
|OKLAHOMA (13-2)
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Liz Scott
|15
|4-7
|5-6
|4-7
|4
|2
|13
|Llanusa
|38
|8-14
|1-2
|2-3
|6
|3
|20
|Robertson
|32
|4-8
|0-0
|1-9
|2
|1
|10
|Tot
|33
|3-8
|0-0
|0-3
|5
|1
|8
|Williams
|21
|6-10
|0-0
|1-6
|4
|4
|13
|Johnson
|3
|0-1
|2-2
|0-0
|0
|0
|2
|Culliton
|6
|2-3
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|0
|4
|Joens
|12
|0-3
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|0
|0
|Reyna Scott
|4
|0-1
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|1
|0
|Tucker
|11
|0-2
|0-0
|2-3
|0
|4
|0
|Vann
|25
|8-16
|3-4
|7-11
|6
|2
|19
|Team
|0
|0-0
|0-0
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|35-73
|11-14
|19-47
|27
|18
|89
Percentages: FG 47.945, FT .786.
3-Point Goals: 8-24, .333 (Llanusa 3-6, Robertson 2-6, Tot 2-5, Williams 1-3, Joens 0-1, Tucker 0-1, Vann 0-2)
Blocked Shots: 4 (Vann 3, Williams 1)
Turnovers: 12 (L.Scott 2, Tucker 2, Vann 2, Culliton 1, Llanusa 1, Robertson 1, R.Scott 1, Tot 1, Williams 1)
Steals: 4 (Joens 2, Llanusa 1, Tot 1)
Technical Fouls: None
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|TEXAS TECH (13-4)
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Ferrell
|17
|1-4
|0-0
|0-3
|3
|5
|2
|Gerlich
|32
|5-12
|4-4
|0-6
|6
|4
|18
|Lewis
|8
|2-4
|0-0
|1-2
|1
|0
|4
|Shavers
|19
|4-10
|3-3
|1-5
|1
|1
|12
|Veitenheimer
|30
|0-1
|0-0
|1-1
|4
|1
|0
|Tofaeono
|11
|2-4
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|2
|4
|Chevalier
|8
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|3
|0
|0
|Freelon
|0
|1-1
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|2
|Maupin
|18
|3-9
|2-2
|0-1
|1
|1
|9
|McKinney
|23
|2-6
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|0
|5
|Scott
|34
|8-11
|3-4
|0-4
|1
|2
|23
|Team
|0
|0-0
|0-0
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|28-62
|12-13
|5-26
|20
|16
|79
Percentages: FG 45.161, FT .923.
3-Point Goals: 11-20, .550 (Gerlich 4-7, Scott 4-6, Shavers 1-1, Maupin 1-1, McKinney 1-3, Ferrell 0-1, Veitenheimer 0-1)
Blocked Shots: None.
Turnovers: 10 (Scott 4, Lewis 2, Maupin 2, Ferrell 1, Tofaeono 1)
Steals: 4 (Veitenheimer 2, Ferrell 1, Gerlich 1)
Technical Fouls: None
|Oklahoma
|19
|19
|24
|27
|—
|89
|Texas Tech
|19
|23
|19
|18
|—
|79
A_4,098
Officials_Ifeyinwa Seales, Lisa Jones, Gina Cross
Commented
