FGFTReb
UCLA (23-8)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Bessoir375-132-22-92217
Brown222-40-04-5154
Conti363-72-20-3418
Osborne366-144-43-51316
Rice334-105-63-86214
Iwuala91-40-02-3122
Jaquez172-50-10-3154
Masikewich51-31-20-2004
Jones304-144-40-32212
Team00-00-05-9000
Totals22528-7418-2119-50182281

Percentages: FG 37.838, FT .857.

3-Point Goals: 7-20, .350 (Bessoir 5-8, Rice 1-2, Masikewich 1-2, Conti 0-2, Osborne 0-4, Jaquez 0-1, Jones 0-1)

Blocked Shots: 7 (Brown 2, Rice 2, Bessoir 1, Conti 1, Jones 1)

Turnovers: 14 (Osborne 3, Bessoir 2, Jaquez 2, Masikewich 2, Jones 2, Brown 1, Rice 1, Iwuala 1)

Steals: 8 (Osborne 3, Masikewich 2, Bessoir 1, Brown 1, Jaquez 1)

Technical Fouls: None

FGFTReb
ARIZONA ST. (8-20)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Mokwuah303-70-02-5056
Crisp423-72-21-5029
Hunt380-96-80-7026
Simmons448-191-15-101317
Skinner438-186-80-21326
Newman30-02-20-1012
Erikstrup40-20-00-1010
Sousa212-30-02-5444
Team00-00-02-4000
Totals22524-6517-2112-4062170

Percentages: FG 36.923, FT .810.

3-Point Goals: 5-17, .294 (Skinner 4-8, Crisp 1-2, Hunt 0-3, Simmons 0-3, Erikstrup 0-1)

Blocked Shots: 5 (Mokwuah 2, Hunt 2, Simmons 1)

Turnovers: 16 (Skinner 5, Crisp 3, Simmons 3, Mokwuah 2, Hunt 2, Sousa 1)

Steals: 4 (Hunt 2, Simmons 1, Erikstrup 1)

Technical Fouls: None

Arizona St.14112116870
UCLA20191761981

A_3,292

Officials_Melissa Barlow, Benny Luna, Tyler Trimble

