MARQUETTE (14-8)
Marotta 2-9 8-9 12, Myles 1-3 1-2 3, King 7-21 3-3 18, La Chapell 2-7 1-2 5, Nkumu 0-3 0-0 0, Karlen 4-9 0-0 8, Clark 0-2 0-0 0, Hare 3-7 0-0 8, Totals 19-61 13-16 54
VILLANOVA (19-4)
Dalce 5-10 3-4 13, Siegrist 9-19 4-4 24, Burke 2-5 2-2 8, Mullin 1-2 0-0 2, Olsen 5-12 4-5 16, Olbrys 2-3 0-0 5, Jones 1-6 0-0 2, Orihel 0-1 0-0 0, Runyan 1-3 1-2 3, Swider 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 26-61 14-17 73
|Marquette
|13
|4
|18
|19
|—
|54
|Villanova
|13
|24
|19
|17
|—
|73
3-Point Goals_Marquette 3-12 (King 1-4, La Chapell 0-1, Clark 0-2, Hare 2-5), Villanova 7-19 (Siegrist 2-3, Burke 2-5, Mullin 0-1, Olsen 2-5, Olbrys 1-2, Jones 0-1, Orihel 0-1, Runyan 0-1). Assists_Marquette 9 (Myles 3), Villanova 17 (Olsen 6). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Marquette 39 (Marotta 9), Villanova 38 (Dalce 14). Total Fouls_Marquette 17, Villanova 14. Technical Fouls_Villanova Mullin 1. A_1,841.
