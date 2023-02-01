|FG
|FT
|Reb
|VILLANOVA (19-4)
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Dalce
|25
|5-10
|3-4
|8-14
|1
|2
|13
|Siegrist
|30
|9-19
|4-4
|2-8
|1
|3
|24
|Burke
|22
|2-5
|2-2
|0-3
|1
|1
|8
|Mullin
|21
|1-2
|0-0
|0-0
|2
|4
|2
|Olsen
|28
|5-12
|4-5
|0-2
|6
|2
|16
|Olbrys
|19
|2-3
|0-0
|0-1
|1
|1
|5
|Jones
|18
|1-6
|0-0
|0-2
|2
|0
|2
|Orihel
|14
|0-1
|0-0
|0-1
|2
|1
|0
|Runyan
|22
|1-3
|1-2
|0-3
|1
|0
|3
|Swider
|1
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Team
|0
|0-0
|0-0
|2-4
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|26-61
|14-17
|12-38
|17
|14
|73
Percentages: FG 42.623, FT .824.
3-Point Goals: 7-19, .368 (Siegrist 2-3, Burke 2-5, Olsen 2-5, Olbrys 1-2, Mullin 0-1, Jones 0-1, Orihel 0-1, Runyan 0-1)
Blocked Shots: 7 (Siegrist 3, Dalce 2, Burke 1, Mullin 1)
Turnovers: 8 (Siegrist 2, Olsen 2, Dalce 1, Orihel 1, Runyan 1, Team 1)
Steals: 8 (Olsen 4, Siegrist 1, Mullin 1, Jones 1, Orihel 1)
Technical Fouls: 1 (Mullin 1)
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|MARQUETTE (14-8)
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Marotta
|35
|2-9
|8-9
|3-9
|2
|4
|12
|Myles
|20
|1-3
|1-2
|1-2
|3
|2
|3
|King
|36
|7-21
|3-3
|0-4
|1
|4
|18
|La Chapell
|27
|2-7
|1-2
|0-4
|1
|3
|5
|Nkumu
|26
|0-3
|0-0
|3-5
|0
|0
|0
|Karlen
|22
|4-9
|0-0
|4-5
|1
|3
|8
|Clark
|8
|0-2
|0-0
|0-2
|0
|0
|0
|Hare
|26
|3-7
|0-0
|0-1
|1
|1
|8
|Team
|0
|0-0
|0-0
|3-7
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|19-61
|13-16
|14-39
|9
|17
|54
Percentages: FG 31.148, FT .813.
3-Point Goals: 3-12, .250 (Hare 2-5, King 1-4, La Chapell 0-1, Clark 0-2)
Blocked Shots: 2 (Myles 1, Clark 1)
Turnovers: 15 (Karlen 5, King 4, Marotta 3, Myles 2, La Chapell 1)
Steals: 5 (King 2, Marotta 1, Nkumu 1, Hare 1)
Technical Fouls: None
|Marquette
|13
|4
|18
|19
|—
|54
|Villanova
|13
|24
|19
|17
|—
|73
A_1,841
Officials_Meadow Overstreet, Nykesha Thompson, Karen Preato
