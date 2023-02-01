FGFTReb
VILLANOVA (19-4)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Dalce255-103-48-141213
Siegrist309-194-42-81324
Burke222-52-20-3118
Mullin211-20-00-0242
Olsen285-124-50-26216
Olbrys192-30-00-1115
Jones181-60-00-2202
Orihel140-10-00-1210
Runyan221-31-20-3103
Swider10-00-00-0000
Team00-00-02-4000
Totals20026-6114-1712-38171473

Percentages: FG 42.623, FT .824.

3-Point Goals: 7-19, .368 (Siegrist 2-3, Burke 2-5, Olsen 2-5, Olbrys 1-2, Mullin 0-1, Jones 0-1, Orihel 0-1, Runyan 0-1)

Blocked Shots: 7 (Siegrist 3, Dalce 2, Burke 1, Mullin 1)

Turnovers: 8 (Siegrist 2, Olsen 2, Dalce 1, Orihel 1, Runyan 1, Team 1)

Steals: 8 (Olsen 4, Siegrist 1, Mullin 1, Jones 1, Orihel 1)

Technical Fouls: 1 (Mullin 1)

FGFTReb
MARQUETTE (14-8)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Marotta352-98-93-92412
Myles201-31-21-2323
King367-213-30-41418
La Chapell272-71-20-4135
Nkumu260-30-03-5000
Karlen224-90-04-5138
Clark80-20-00-2000
Hare263-70-00-1118
Team00-00-03-7000
Totals20019-6113-1614-3991754

Percentages: FG 31.148, FT .813.

3-Point Goals: 3-12, .250 (Hare 2-5, King 1-4, La Chapell 0-1, Clark 0-2)

Blocked Shots: 2 (Myles 1, Clark 1)

Turnovers: 15 (Karlen 5, King 4, Marotta 3, Myles 2, La Chapell 1)

Steals: 5 (King 2, Marotta 1, Nkumu 1, Hare 1)

Technical Fouls: None

Marquette134181954
Villanova1324191773

A_1,841

Officials_Meadow Overstreet, Nykesha Thompson, Karen Preato

Copyright 2017 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

