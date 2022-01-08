VILLANOVA (11-4)
Dixon 3-5 3-3 9, Samuels 3-7 0-1 6, Slater 0-1 2-2 2, Gillespie 9-17 7-7 28, Moore 5-10 8-9 21, Daniels 4-6 0-0 11, Antoine 1-2 0-0 2, Longino 0-0 0-0 0, Arcidiacono 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 25-48 20-22 79.
DEPAUL (9-5)
Gebrewhit 1-6 0-0 2, B.Johnson 0-4 8-10 8, Jones 3-11 5-7 12, Ongenda 0-3 0-2 0, Freeman-Liberty 10-17 10-11 34, Terry 2-4 0-0 4, Anei 2-3 0-0 4, J.Johnson 0-3 0-0 0. Totals 18-51 23-30 64.
Halftime_DePaul 37-32. 3-Point Goals_Villanova 9-22 (Daniels 3-5, Moore 3-5, Gillespie 3-8, Antoine 0-1, Dixon 0-1, Samuels 0-1, Slater 0-1), DePaul 5-21 (Freeman-Liberty 4-8, Jones 1-5, Terry 0-1, B.Johnson 0-3, Gebrewhit 0-4). Fouled Out_Samuels, Ongenda. Rebounds_Villanova 26 (Moore 7), DePaul 29 (B.Johnson 10). Assists_Villanova 13 (Gillespie 4), DePaul 7 (Terry 4). Total Fouls_Villanova 25, DePaul 19. A_3,839 (10,387).