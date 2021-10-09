|Wake Forest
|3
|14
|9
|8
|6
|—
|40
|Syracuse
|7
|14
|6
|7
|3
|—
|37
First Quarter
WAKE_FG Sciba 22, 12:06.
SYR_Tucker 6 run (Szmyt kick), 8:28.
Second Quarter
SYR_Queeley 24 pass from Shrader (Szmyt kick), 14:21.
WAKE_Perry 46 pass from Hartman (Sciba kick), 11:53.
SYR_Shrader 5 run (Szmyt kick), 6:49.
WAKE_Hartman 1 run (Sciba kick), :48.
Third Quarter
WAKE_FG Sciba 40, 7:57.
WAKE_Perry 69 pass from Hartman (pass failed), 4:32.
SYR_Tucker 14 run (pass failed), 2:23.
Fourth Quarter
WAKE_Beal-Smith 10 run (Roberson pass from Hartman), 3:28.
SYR_Tucker 28 pass from Shrader (Szmyt kick), :21.
First Overtime
SYR_FG Szmyt 38, :00.
WAKE_Perry 22 pass from Hartman, :00.
A_38,554.
|WAKE
|SYR
|First downs
|21
|33
|Total Net Yards
|426
|514
|Rushes-yards
|37-96
|58-354
|Passing
|330
|160
|Punt Returns
|2-15
|3-31
|Kickoff Returns
|4-88
|6-104
|Interceptions Ret.
|0-0
|1-4
|Comp-Att-Int
|19-32-1
|15-27-0
|Sacked-Yards Lost
|2-19
|2-16
|Punts
|5-45.6
|6-30.833
|Fumbles-Lost
|0-0
|1-1
|Penalties-Yards
|4-45
|3-30
|Time of Possession
|26:10
|33:11
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING_Wake Forest, Beal-Smith 17-63, C.Turner 5-14, Ellison 5-13, Hartman 9-8, (Team) 1-(minus 2). Syracuse, Shrader 29-178, Tucker 26-153, Lutz 2-16, Jackson 1-7.
PASSING_Wake Forest, Hartman 19-32-1-330. Syracuse, Shrader 15-27-0-160.
RECEIVING_Wake Forest, Roberson 9-135, Perry 3-137, Morin 2-17, Stewart 2-14, K.Williams 2-12, Whiteheart 1-15. Syracuse, Jackson 5-64, Tucker 3-29, Queeley 2-32, Cooper 1-15, Johnson 1-10, Pena 1-7, Alford 1-3, Benson 1-0.
MISSED FIELD GOALS_Syracuse, Szmyt 45.