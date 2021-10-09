Wake Forest31498640
Syracuse71467337

First Quarter

WAKE_FG Sciba 22, 12:06.

SYR_Tucker 6 run (Szmyt kick), 8:28.

Second Quarter

SYR_Queeley 24 pass from Shrader (Szmyt kick), 14:21.

WAKE_Perry 46 pass from Hartman (Sciba kick), 11:53.

SYR_Shrader 5 run (Szmyt kick), 6:49.

WAKE_Hartman 1 run (Sciba kick), :48.

Third Quarter

WAKE_FG Sciba 40, 7:57.

WAKE_Perry 69 pass from Hartman (pass failed), 4:32.

SYR_Tucker 14 run (pass failed), 2:23.

Fourth Quarter

WAKE_Beal-Smith 10 run (Roberson pass from Hartman), 3:28.

SYR_Tucker 28 pass from Shrader (Szmyt kick), :21.

First Overtime

SYR_FG Szmyt 38, :00.

WAKE_Perry 22 pass from Hartman, :00.

A_38,554.

WAKESYR
First downs2133
Total Net Yards426514
Rushes-yards37-9658-354
Passing330160
Punt Returns2-153-31
Kickoff Returns4-886-104
Interceptions Ret.0-01-4
Comp-Att-Int19-32-115-27-0
Sacked-Yards Lost2-192-16
Punts5-45.66-30.833
Fumbles-Lost0-01-1
Penalties-Yards4-453-30
Time of Possession26:1033:11

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_Wake Forest, Beal-Smith 17-63, C.Turner 5-14, Ellison 5-13, Hartman 9-8, (Team) 1-(minus 2). Syracuse, Shrader 29-178, Tucker 26-153, Lutz 2-16, Jackson 1-7.

PASSING_Wake Forest, Hartman 19-32-1-330. Syracuse, Shrader 15-27-0-160.

RECEIVING_Wake Forest, Roberson 9-135, Perry 3-137, Morin 2-17, Stewart 2-14, K.Williams 2-12, Whiteheart 1-15. Syracuse, Jackson 5-64, Tucker 3-29, Queeley 2-32, Cooper 1-15, Johnson 1-10, Pena 1-7, Alford 1-3, Benson 1-0.

MISSED FIELD GOALS_Syracuse, Szmyt 45.

