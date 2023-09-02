|Buffalo
|7
|3
|0
|7
|—
|17
|Wisconsin
|7
|7
|14
|10
|—
|38
First Quarter
WIS_Mellusi 1 run (Vakos kick), 7:16.
BUFF_Harrity 7 pass from Snyder (McNulty kick), 5:07.
Second Quarter
WIS_Dike 29 pass from Mordecai (Vakos kick), 1:00.
BUFF_FG McNulty 53, :07.
Third Quarter
WIS_Mellusi 89 run (Vakos kick), 8:28.
WIS_Allen 6 run (Vakos kick), 2:37.
Fourth Quarter
WIS_FG Vakos 37, 13:45.
BUFF_Harrity 3 pass from Snyder (McNulty kick), 7:43.
WIS_Allen 22 run (Vakos kick), 6:38.
A_76,224.
|BUFF
|WIS
|First downs
|14
|23
|Total Net Yards
|316
|503
|Rushes-yards
|30-122
|40-314
|Passing
|194
|189
|Punt Returns
|0-0
|2-17
|Kickoff Returns
|2-43
|0-0
|Interceptions Ret.
|2-66
|0-0
|Comp-Att-Int
|26-41-0
|24-31-2
|Sacked-Yards Lost
|0-0
|1-3
|Punts
|7-48.286
|5-38.8
|Fumbles-Lost
|0-0
|0-0
|Penalties-Yards
|6-70
|3-30
|Time of Possession
|29:34
|30:26
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING_Buffalo, Washington 12-52, Cook 12-51, Barksdale 2-10, Snyder 4-9. Wisconsin, Mellusi 13-157, Allen 17-141, Acker 4-15, Mordecai 5-2, (Team) 1-(minus 1).
PASSING_Buffalo, Snyder 26-41-0-194. Wisconsin, Mordecai 24-31-2-189.
RECEIVING_Buffalo, Harrity 5-47, Johnson 4-29, Cook 4-14, Curry 3-0, Orlando 2-18, Ball 2-9, Harding 1-51, McMillan 1-13, Carter 1-7, Woods 1-4, Barksdale 1-2, Washington 1-0. Wisconsin, Allen 7-25, Pauling 5-55, Green 4-23, Bell 3-14, Ashcraft 2-36, Dike 1-29, Lewis 1-12, Mordecai 1-(minus 5).
MISSED FIELD GOALS_Buffalo, McNulty 34.
