Buffalo730717
Wisconsin77141038

First Quarter

WIS_Mellusi 1 run (Vakos kick), 7:16.

BUFF_Harrity 7 pass from Snyder (McNulty kick), 5:07.

Second Quarter

WIS_Dike 29 pass from Mordecai (Vakos kick), 1:00.

BUFF_FG McNulty 53, :07.

Third Quarter

WIS_Mellusi 89 run (Vakos kick), 8:28.

WIS_Allen 6 run (Vakos kick), 2:37.

Fourth Quarter

WIS_FG Vakos 37, 13:45.

BUFF_Harrity 3 pass from Snyder (McNulty kick), 7:43.

WIS_Allen 22 run (Vakos kick), 6:38.

A_76,224.

BUFFWIS
First downs1423
Total Net Yards316503
Rushes-yards30-12240-314
Passing194189
Punt Returns0-02-17
Kickoff Returns2-430-0
Interceptions Ret.2-660-0
Comp-Att-Int26-41-024-31-2
Sacked-Yards Lost0-01-3
Punts7-48.2865-38.8
Fumbles-Lost0-00-0
Penalties-Yards6-703-30
Time of Possession29:3430:26

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_Buffalo, Washington 12-52, Cook 12-51, Barksdale 2-10, Snyder 4-9. Wisconsin, Mellusi 13-157, Allen 17-141, Acker 4-15, Mordecai 5-2, (Team) 1-(minus 1).

PASSING_Buffalo, Snyder 26-41-0-194. Wisconsin, Mordecai 24-31-2-189.

RECEIVING_Buffalo, Harrity 5-47, Johnson 4-29, Cook 4-14, Curry 3-0, Orlando 2-18, Ball 2-9, Harding 1-51, McMillan 1-13, Carter 1-7, Woods 1-4, Barksdale 1-2, Washington 1-0. Wisconsin, Allen 7-25, Pauling 5-55, Green 4-23, Bell 3-14, Ashcraft 2-36, Dike 1-29, Lewis 1-12, Mordecai 1-(minus 5).

MISSED FIELD GOALS_Buffalo, McNulty 34.

Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

