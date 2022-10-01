Alabama141402149
Arkansas0716326

First Quarter

ALA_Prentice 47 pass from Br.Young (Reichard kick), 7:41.

ALA_Br.Young 8 run (Reichard kick), 2:35.

Second Quarter

ALA_Milroe 3 run (Reichard kick), 8:29.

ALA_Earle 22 pass from Milroe (Reichard kick), 2:51.

ARK_Ke.Jackson 6 pass from Jefferson (C.Little kick), :21.

Third Quarter

ARK_Green 13 run (C.Little kick), 7:47.

ARK_FG C.Little 22, 1:38.

ARK_R.Sanders 3 run (run failed), :19.

Fourth Quarter

ALA_McClellan 3 run (Reichard kick), 14:09.

ALA_Gibbs 72 run (Reichard kick), 12:17.

ARK_FG C.Little 34, 7:38.

ALA_Gibbs 76 run (Reichard kick), 6:55.

A_75,579.

ALAARK
First downs1727
Total Net Yards555377
Rushes-yards42-31751-187
Passing238190
Punt Returns3-771-13
Kickoff Returns0-00-0
Interceptions Ret.0-01--3
Comp-Att-Int11-22-117-34-0
Sacked-Yards Lost1-43-24
Punts3-45.6678-42.5
Fumbles-Lost3-01-1
Penalties-Yards10-1016-31
Time of Possession32:4227:18

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_Alabama, Gibbs 18-206, Milroe 6-91, Williams 5-17, Sanders 3-13, McClellan 6-11, Br.Young 2-4, (Team) 2-(minus 25). Arkansas, R.Sanders 22-101, Jefferson 17-38, Green 5-18, D.Johnson 2-11, Dubinion 4-10, Fortin 1-9.

PASSING_Alabama, Br.Young 7-13-1-173, Milroe 4-9-0-65. Arkansas, Jefferson 13-24-0-155, Fortin 4-10-0-35.

RECEIVING_Alabama, Prentice 3-92, Bond 2-76, Gibbs 2-20, Holden 2-14, Earle 1-22, Burton 1-14. Arkansas, Haselwood 6-37, K.Jackson 4-48, Landers 2-31, R.Sanders 2-19, Knox 1-36, Dubinion 1-14, Bax 1-5.

MISSED FIELD GOALS_Alabama, Reichard 53.

