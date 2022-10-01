|Alabama
|14
|14
|0
|21
|—
|49
|Arkansas
|0
|7
|16
|3
|—
|26
First Quarter
ALA_Prentice 47 pass from Br.Young (Reichard kick), 7:41.
ALA_Br.Young 8 run (Reichard kick), 2:35.
Second Quarter
ALA_Milroe 3 run (Reichard kick), 8:29.
ALA_Earle 22 pass from Milroe (Reichard kick), 2:51.
ARK_Ke.Jackson 6 pass from Jefferson (C.Little kick), :21.
Third Quarter
ARK_Green 13 run (C.Little kick), 7:47.
ARK_FG C.Little 22, 1:38.
ARK_R.Sanders 3 run (run failed), :19.
Fourth Quarter
ALA_McClellan 3 run (Reichard kick), 14:09.
ALA_Gibbs 72 run (Reichard kick), 12:17.
ARK_FG C.Little 34, 7:38.
ALA_Gibbs 76 run (Reichard kick), 6:55.
A_75,579.
|ALA
|ARK
|First downs
|17
|27
|Total Net Yards
|555
|377
|Rushes-yards
|42-317
|51-187
|Passing
|238
|190
|Punt Returns
|3-77
|1-13
|Kickoff Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Interceptions Ret.
|0-0
|1--3
|Comp-Att-Int
|11-22-1
|17-34-0
|Sacked-Yards Lost
|1-4
|3-24
|Punts
|3-45.667
|8-42.5
|Fumbles-Lost
|3-0
|1-1
|Penalties-Yards
|10-101
|6-31
|Time of Possession
|32:42
|27:18
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING_Alabama, Gibbs 18-206, Milroe 6-91, Williams 5-17, Sanders 3-13, McClellan 6-11, Br.Young 2-4, (Team) 2-(minus 25). Arkansas, R.Sanders 22-101, Jefferson 17-38, Green 5-18, D.Johnson 2-11, Dubinion 4-10, Fortin 1-9.
PASSING_Alabama, Br.Young 7-13-1-173, Milroe 4-9-0-65. Arkansas, Jefferson 13-24-0-155, Fortin 4-10-0-35.
RECEIVING_Alabama, Prentice 3-92, Bond 2-76, Gibbs 2-20, Holden 2-14, Earle 1-22, Burton 1-14. Arkansas, Haselwood 6-37, K.Jackson 4-48, Landers 2-31, R.Sanders 2-19, Knox 1-36, Dubinion 1-14, Bax 1-5.
MISSED FIELD GOALS_Alabama, Reichard 53.
