ARKANSAS (19-10)
Makhi.Mitchell 0-2 0-0 0, Black 2-7 3-4 7, Davis 8-15 2-3 21, Smith 9-23 4-5 24, Walsh 2-7 0-0 4, Council 5-9 10-14 20, Makhe.Mitchell 2-4 1-3 5, Graham 1-3 0-0 2, Pinion 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 29-70 20-29 83.
ALABAMA (25-4)
Clowney 3-8 4-5 10, Miller 8-15 7-7 24, Bediako 3-4 0-0 6, Bradley 0-3 0-0 0, Sears 2-7 9-10 13, Jah.Quinerly 7-14 1-1 16, Griffen 1-3 1-2 3, Burnett 0-5 0-0 0, Pringle 3-3 1-3 7, Welch 2-2 2-2 7. Totals 29-64 25-30 86.
Halftime_Arkansas 37-28. 3-Point Goals_Arkansas 5-10 (Davis 3-4, Smith 2-3, Black 0-1, Council 0-1, Walsh 0-1), Alabama 3-22 (Welch 1-1, Jah.Quinerly 1-4, Miller 1-6, Clowney 0-2, Griffen 0-2, Burnett 0-3, Sears 0-4). Fouled Out_Black, Walsh, Bediako. Rebounds_Arkansas 33 (Makhe.Mitchell 8), Alabama 44 (Clowney 13). Assists_Arkansas 6 (Makhi.Mitchell, Black 2), Alabama 12 (Jah.Quinerly 7). Total Fouls_Arkansas 25, Alabama 21. A_13,474 (15,383).
