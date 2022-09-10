|Samford
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|0
|Georgia
|13
|17
|0
|3
|—
|33
First Quarter
UGA_FG Podlesny 27, 7:51.
UGA_FG Podlesny 25, 5:34.
UGA_S.Bennett 3 run (Podlesny kick), :22.
Second Quarter
UGA_Bell 3 pass from S.Bennett (Podlesny kick), 8:48.
UGA_FG Podlesny 26, 5:01.
UGA_McIntosh 1 run (Podlesny kick), :55.
Fourth Quarter
UGA_FG Podlesny 25, 11:11.
A_92,746.
|SAM
|UGA
|First downs
|3
|25
|Total Net Yards
|128
|479
|Rushes-yards
|17-19
|32-127
|Passing
|109
|352
|Punt Returns
|0-0
|2-32
|Kickoff Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Interceptions Ret.
|0-0
|0-0
|Comp-Att-Int
|16-26-0
|29-43-0
|Sacked-Yards Lost
|1-9
|1-17
|Punts
|9-39.778
|3-39.333
|Fumbles-Lost
|2-1
|1-0
|Penalties-Yards
|5-36
|4-25
|Time of Possession
|19:57
|40:03
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING_Samford, Stanton 5-12, Hiers 4-11, D.Williams 1-5, Jiles 2-5, Collins 2-1, Smith 1-(minus 6), Crittendon 2-(minus 9). Georgia, Milton 10-85, Edwards 6-23, McIntosh 7-15, Robinson 3-12, Vandagriff 1-7, Beck 2-(minus 2), S.Bennett 3-(minus 13).
PASSING_Samford, Hiers 13-21-0-62, Crittendon 3-5-0-47. Georgia, S.Bennett 24-34-0-300, Beck 5-7-0-52, (Team) 0-1-0-0, Vandagriff 0-1-0-0.
RECEIVING_Samford, King 4-52, Stanton 3-3, Watson 2-16, Smith 2-15, Cockett 2-6, Rias 1-7, Ringer 1-5, J.Thomas 1-5. Georgia, McIntosh 5-61, Bowers 3-57, Meeks 3-31, Bell 3-22, K.Jackson 2-33, D.Washington 2-33, Morrissette 2-22, Rosemy-Jacksaint 2-18, McConkey 1-37, Edwards 1-12, Blaylock 1-7, Priestley 1-7, Mews 1-6, Mitchell 1-4, Robinson 1-2.
MISSED FIELD GOALS_Georgia, Podlesny 54.
