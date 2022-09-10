Samford00000
Georgia13170333

First Quarter

UGA_FG Podlesny 27, 7:51.

UGA_FG Podlesny 25, 5:34.

UGA_S.Bennett 3 run (Podlesny kick), :22.

Second Quarter

UGA_Bell 3 pass from S.Bennett (Podlesny kick), 8:48.

UGA_FG Podlesny 26, 5:01.

UGA_McIntosh 1 run (Podlesny kick), :55.

Fourth Quarter

UGA_FG Podlesny 25, 11:11.

A_92,746.

SAMUGA
First downs325
Total Net Yards128479
Rushes-yards17-1932-127
Passing109352
Punt Returns0-02-32
Kickoff Returns0-00-0
Interceptions Ret.0-00-0
Comp-Att-Int16-26-029-43-0
Sacked-Yards Lost1-91-17
Punts9-39.7783-39.333
Fumbles-Lost2-11-0
Penalties-Yards5-364-25
Time of Possession19:5740:03

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_Samford, Stanton 5-12, Hiers 4-11, D.Williams 1-5, Jiles 2-5, Collins 2-1, Smith 1-(minus 6), Crittendon 2-(minus 9). Georgia, Milton 10-85, Edwards 6-23, McIntosh 7-15, Robinson 3-12, Vandagriff 1-7, Beck 2-(minus 2), S.Bennett 3-(minus 13).

PASSING_Samford, Hiers 13-21-0-62, Crittendon 3-5-0-47. Georgia, S.Bennett 24-34-0-300, Beck 5-7-0-52, (Team) 0-1-0-0, Vandagriff 0-1-0-0.

RECEIVING_Samford, King 4-52, Stanton 3-3, Watson 2-16, Smith 2-15, Cockett 2-6, Rias 1-7, Ringer 1-5, J.Thomas 1-5. Georgia, McIntosh 5-61, Bowers 3-57, Meeks 3-31, Bell 3-22, K.Jackson 2-33, D.Washington 2-33, Morrissette 2-22, Rosemy-Jacksaint 2-18, McConkey 1-37, Edwards 1-12, Blaylock 1-7, Priestley 1-7, Mews 1-6, Mitchell 1-4, Robinson 1-2.

MISSED FIELD GOALS_Georgia, Podlesny 54.

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you