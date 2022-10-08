Auburn003710
Georgia01472142

Second Quarter

UGA_McIntosh 1 run (Podlesny kick), 11:42.

UGA_Edwards 1 run (Podlesny kick), 8:45.

Third Quarter

AUB_FG Carlson 29, 11:51.

UGA_Edwards 2 run (Podlesny kick), 7:07.

Fourth Quarter

UGA_S.Bennett 64 run (Podlesny kick), 14:49.

UGA_Edwards 7 run (Podlesny kick), 11:10.

AUB_Hunter 62 pass from Ashford (Carlson kick), 9:51.

UGA_B.Robinson 15 run (Podlesny kick), 4:45.

A_92,746.

AUBUGA
First downs1021
Total Net Yards258500
Rushes-yards25-9339-292
Passing165208
Punt Returns0-05-53
Kickoff Returns1-181-16
Interceptions Ret.0-00-0
Comp-Att-Int13-38-022-32-0
Sacked-Yards Lost0-01-9
Punts9-44.6675-41.4
Fumbles-Lost2-12-1
Penalties-Yards10-604-45
Time of Possession24:3135:29

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_Auburn, Ashford 9-52, Hunter 5-20, Bigsby 10-19, Shenker 1-2. Georgia, Robinson 12-98, Edwards 12-83, S.Bennett 3-64, McIntosh 8-37, Milton 2-13, (Team) 2-(minus 3).

PASSING_Auburn, Ashford 13-38-0-165. Georgia, S.Bennett 22-32-0-208.

RECEIVING_Auburn, Shenker 5-32, Hunter 3-73, Bigsby 2-10, J.Johnson 1-20, Capers 1-16, Moore 1-14. Georgia, McConkey 5-47, McIntosh 4-13, Delp 3-29, Bowers 2-36, D.Washington 2-23, Bell 2-21, Blaylock 1-24, Meeks 1-9, Rosemy-Jacksaint 1-6, Edwards 1-0.

MISSED FIELD GOALS_Georgia, Podlesny 47.

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

