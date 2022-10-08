|Auburn
|0
|0
|3
|7
|—
|10
|Georgia
|0
|14
|7
|21
|—
|42
Second Quarter
UGA_McIntosh 1 run (Podlesny kick), 11:42.
UGA_Edwards 1 run (Podlesny kick), 8:45.
Third Quarter
AUB_FG Carlson 29, 11:51.
UGA_Edwards 2 run (Podlesny kick), 7:07.
Fourth Quarter
UGA_S.Bennett 64 run (Podlesny kick), 14:49.
UGA_Edwards 7 run (Podlesny kick), 11:10.
AUB_Hunter 62 pass from Ashford (Carlson kick), 9:51.
UGA_B.Robinson 15 run (Podlesny kick), 4:45.
A_92,746.
|AUB
|UGA
|First downs
|10
|21
|Total Net Yards
|258
|500
|Rushes-yards
|25-93
|39-292
|Passing
|165
|208
|Punt Returns
|0-0
|5-53
|Kickoff Returns
|1-18
|1-16
|Interceptions Ret.
|0-0
|0-0
|Comp-Att-Int
|13-38-0
|22-32-0
|Sacked-Yards Lost
|0-0
|1-9
|Punts
|9-44.667
|5-41.4
|Fumbles-Lost
|2-1
|2-1
|Penalties-Yards
|10-60
|4-45
|Time of Possession
|24:31
|35:29
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING_Auburn, Ashford 9-52, Hunter 5-20, Bigsby 10-19, Shenker 1-2. Georgia, Robinson 12-98, Edwards 12-83, S.Bennett 3-64, McIntosh 8-37, Milton 2-13, (Team) 2-(minus 3).
PASSING_Auburn, Ashford 13-38-0-165. Georgia, S.Bennett 22-32-0-208.
RECEIVING_Auburn, Shenker 5-32, Hunter 3-73, Bigsby 2-10, J.Johnson 1-20, Capers 1-16, Moore 1-14. Georgia, McConkey 5-47, McIntosh 4-13, Delp 3-29, Bowers 2-36, D.Washington 2-23, Bell 2-21, Blaylock 1-24, Meeks 1-9, Rosemy-Jacksaint 1-6, Edwards 1-0.
MISSED FIELD GOALS_Georgia, Podlesny 47.
