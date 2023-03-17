N. KENTUCKY (22-13)
Brandon 3-5 0-0 6, Rhodes 3-9 2-2 8, Robinson 3-14 3-4 11, Vinson 7-15 0-0 15, Warrick 2-18 4-4 9, Faulkner 1-8 0-0 3, Pivorius 0-0 0-0 0, Sumler 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 19-69 9-10 52.
HOUSTON (32-3)
Roberts 4-6 3-4 11, J.Walker 6-8 4-4 16, Mark 2-8 0-0 4, Sasser 2-5 0-0 5, Shead 6-15 0-0 13, Sharp 3-4 2-2 10, Arceneaux 1-4 0-0 2, Chaney 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 25-51 9-10 63.
Halftime_Houston 30-27. 3-Point Goals_N. Kentucky 5-33 (Robinson 2-8, Faulkner 1-6, Vinson 1-8, Warrick 1-8, Brandon 0-1, Rhodes 0-2), Houston 4-16 (Sharp 2-3, Sasser 1-3, Shead 1-4, Arceneaux 0-2, Mark 0-4). Rebounds_N. Kentucky 31 (Brandon 14), Houston 37 (Roberts 12). Assists_N. Kentucky 7 (Brandon, Rhodes 2), Houston 13 (Shead 6). Total Fouls_N. Kentucky 12, Houston 14. A_15,154 (17,654).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.