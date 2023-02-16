HOUSTON (24-2)
Roberts 4-4 0-0 8, J.Walker 6-10 0-2 14, Mark 2-8 6-7 11, Sasser 4-11 8-11 20, Shead 6-11 0-0 13, Sharp 2-8 1-2 7, Chaney 2-2 0-2 4, Francis 1-1 1-2 3. Totals 27-55 16-26 80.
SMU (9-18)
Odigie 5-11 6-8 16, Williamson 6-9 0-2 12, Nutall 4-9 0-0 11, Phelps 7-17 6-11 22, Smith 1-2 0-1 2, Lanier 0-2 2-2 2, Ambrose-Hylton 0-0 0-0 0, Agunanne 0-0 0-0 0, Todorovic 0-1 0-0 0, McBride 0-0 0-0 0, Wright 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 23-52 14-24 65.
Halftime_Houston 43-29. 3-Point Goals_Houston 10-30 (Sasser 4-9, Sharp 2-6, J.Walker 2-6, Shead 1-4, Mark 1-5), SMU 5-15 (Nutall 3-7, Phelps 2-5, Wright 0-1, Lanier 0-2). Rebounds_Houston 36 (Roberts 10), SMU 26 (Phelps 6). Assists_Houston 17 (Shead 8), SMU 15 (Phelps 5). Total Fouls_Houston 17, SMU 19.
