FGFTReb
SMUMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Odigie205-84-52-50114
Williamson210-44-62-5224
Nutall253-84-40-01212
Phelps252-112-30-0116
Smith251-50-00-0022
Ambrose-Hylton222-30-11-4014
Lanier161-31-40-2134
Wright141-32-20-1014
Todorovic120-13-30-2013
Koulibaly80-10-00-1310
Njie50-10-00-0020
McBride40-00-00-0010
Foster10-10-00-0000
Totals20015-4920-285-2081853

Percentages: FG .306, FT .714.

3-Point Goals: 3-20, .150 (Nutall 2-6, Lanier 1-3, Koulibaly 0-1, Todorovic 0-1, Williamson 0-1, Wright 0-1, Smith 0-2, Phelps 0-5).

Team Rebounds: 6. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 2 (Ambrose-Hylton, Nutall).

Turnovers: 11 (Phelps 3, Koulibaly 2, Nutall 2, Williamson 2, Njie, Odigie).

Steals: 5 (Phelps 3, Nutall, Odigie).

Technical Fouls: None.

FGFTReb
HOUSTONMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Roberts213-55-61-82411
J.Walker2510-160-14-103323
Mark223-74-41-31210
Sasser275-120-00-17214
Shead250-42-33-3332
Sharp241-93-31-9036
Francis214-40-04-7028
Arceneaux194-91-24-60110
Chaney100-00-01-3110
Bowser40-00-00-1010
Elvin41-20-01-1003
Totals20031-6815-1920-52172287

Percentages: FG .456, FT .789.

3-Point Goals: 10-30, .333 (Sasser 4-10, J.Walker 3-6, Elvin 1-2, Arceneaux 1-3, Sharp 1-7, Mark 0-1, Shead 0-1).

Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 5 (Francis 2, Arceneaux, Chaney, Sasser).

Turnovers: 10 (Shead 3, Roberts 2, Arceneaux, Chaney, Francis, J.Walker, Sasser).

Steals: 6 (Sasser 3, Roberts 2, Shead).

Technical Fouls: None.

SMU233053
Houston493887

