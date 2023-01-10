OKLAHOMA (10-6)
J.Groves 1-4 0-0 2, Hill 3-7 3-4 9, T.Groves 3-10 4-4 10, Sherfield 9-15 6-6 25, Uzan 4-8 2-2 11, Noland 3-5 0-1 6, Godwin 4-6 4-6 12, Cortes 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 27-57 19-23 75.
KANSAS (15-1)
Adams 8-13 6-7 22, Wilson 3-12 10-12 17, Dick 1-8 5-6 8, Harris 4-9 3-4 11, McCullar 2-6 4-5 8, Pettiford 0-3 1-2 1, Clemence 3-6 2-3 10, Yesufu 1-2 0-0 2, Ejiofor 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 22-59 31-39 79.
Halftime_Kansas 36-34. 3-Point Goals_Oklahoma 2-17 (Uzan 1-3, Sherfield 1-4, Cortes 0-1, J.Groves 0-1, Hill 0-1, Noland 0-2, T.Groves 0-5), Kansas 4-11 (Clemence 2-2, Wilson 1-2, Dick 1-4, Harris 0-1, McCullar 0-1, Pettiford 0-1). Fouled Out_Uzan. Rebounds_Oklahoma 34 (T.Groves 10), Kansas 33 (Wilson, McCullar 8). Assists_Oklahoma 8 (Cortes 2), Kansas 10 (Harris 5). Total Fouls_Oklahoma 22, Kansas 16. A_16,300 (16,300).
